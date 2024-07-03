Vakrangee Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
65.25
58.7
53.89
51.56
51.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.25
58.7
53.89
51.56
51.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.89
0.71
1.32
0.87
Total Income
66.07
59.6
54.6
52.88
52.4
Total Expenditure
60.01
52.15
46.6
45.34
45.61
PBIDT
6.06
7.45
8
7.54
6.79
Interest
0.6
0.45
1.96
1.93
1.83
PBDT
5.46
7
6.04
5.62
4.96
Depreciation
4.28
3.89
3.85
3.92
3.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.68
0.93
0.11
0.4
0.26
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.06
-0.11
0.05
0.31
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
2.23
2.19
1.24
0.42
Minority Interest After NP
-0.1
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.69
2.24
2.19
1.24
0.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.31
0.55
0.05
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.69
2.24
2.5
0.69
0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
108.32
107.66
105.95
105.95
105.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.28
12.69
14.84
14.62
13.17
PBDTM(%)
8.36
11.92
11.2
10.89
9.62
PATM(%)
0.9
3.79
4.06
2.4
0.81
