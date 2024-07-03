iifl-logo-icon 1
Vakrangee Ltd Quarterly Results

36.22
(9.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

65.25

58.7

53.89

51.56

51.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.25

58.7

53.89

51.56

51.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.89

0.71

1.32

0.87

Total Income

66.07

59.6

54.6

52.88

52.4

Total Expenditure

60.01

52.15

46.6

45.34

45.61

PBIDT

6.06

7.45

8

7.54

6.79

Interest

0.6

0.45

1.96

1.93

1.83

PBDT

5.46

7

6.04

5.62

4.96

Depreciation

4.28

3.89

3.85

3.92

3.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.68

0.93

0.11

0.4

0.26

Deferred Tax

-0.08

-0.06

-0.11

0.05

0.31

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

2.23

2.19

1.24

0.42

Minority Interest After NP

-0.1

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.69

2.24

2.19

1.24

0.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.31

0.55

0.05

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.69

2.24

2.5

0.69

0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.01

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

108.32

107.66

105.95

105.95

105.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.28

12.69

14.84

14.62

13.17

PBDTM(%)

8.36

11.92

11.2

10.89

9.62

PATM(%)

0.9

3.79

4.06

2.4

0.81

