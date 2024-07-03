Vakrangee Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
158.69
146.36
569.88
212.44
477.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
158.69
146.36
569.88
212.44
477.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.49
0.55
2.43
52.01
63.17
Total Income
161.18
146.91
572.31
264.46
541
Total Expenditure
139.92
132.77
457.03
196.5
469.1
PBIDT
21.26
14.14
115.28
67.96
71.9
Interest
5.75
0
0
0
0
PBDT
15.51
14.14
115.28
67.96
71.9
Depreciation
11.84
12.13
11.49
12.7
10.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.02
1.74
24.01
12.63
17.78
Deferred Tax
0.5
-0.06
0.38
0.63
3.12
Reported Profit After Tax
2.16
0.32
79.4
42
40.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.16
0.32
79.4
42
40.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0.51
0
-1.04
0
1.5
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.65
0.32
80.44
42
38.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.01
0.75
0.4
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
105.95
105.95
105.94
105.94
105.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.39
9.66
20.22
31.99
15.04
PBDTM(%)
9.77
9.66
20.22
31.99
15.04
PATM(%)
1.36
0.21
13.93
19.77
8.39
