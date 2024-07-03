iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vakrangee Ltd Nine Monthly Results

37.22
(2.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

158.69

146.36

569.88

212.44

477.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

158.69

146.36

569.88

212.44

477.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.49

0.55

2.43

52.01

63.17

Total Income

161.18

146.91

572.31

264.46

541

Total Expenditure

139.92

132.77

457.03

196.5

469.1

PBIDT

21.26

14.14

115.28

67.96

71.9

Interest

5.75

0

0

0

0

PBDT

15.51

14.14

115.28

67.96

71.9

Depreciation

11.84

12.13

11.49

12.7

10.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.02

1.74

24.01

12.63

17.78

Deferred Tax

0.5

-0.06

0.38

0.63

3.12

Reported Profit After Tax

2.16

0.32

79.4

42

40.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.16

0.32

79.4

42

40.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0.51

0

-1.04

0

1.5

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.65

0.32

80.44

42

38.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-0.01

0.75

0.4

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

105.95

105.95

105.94

105.94

105.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.39

9.66

20.22

31.99

15.04

PBDTM(%)

9.77

9.66

20.22

31.99

15.04

PATM(%)

1.36

0.21

13.93

19.77

8.39

Vakrangee: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vakrangee Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.