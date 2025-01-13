Vakrangee Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
147.7
105.95
105.95
105.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-33.73
-29.83
-25.21
2,523.95
Net Worth
113.97
76.12
80.74
2,629.89
Minority Interest
Debt
12.06
57.77
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.13
3.8
3.38
2.68
Total Liabilities
130.16
137.69
84.12
2,632.57
Fixed Assets
120.55
132.42
144.86
160.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.84
18.96
18.38
29.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.32
1.34
1.84
2.1
Networking Capital
-59.61
-47.61
-129.04
2,424.72
Inventories
0.71
2.21
4.1
4.97
Inventory Days
7.97
Sundry Debtors
5.59
1.81
1.6
1,076.14
Debtor Days
1,727.03
Other Current Assets
52.89
57.02
27.12
1,545.55
Sundry Creditors
-18.83
-19.69
-29.73
-33.57
Creditor Days
53.87
Other Current Liabilities
-99.97
-88.96
-132.13
-168.37
Cash
45.07
32.59
48.09
15.89
Total Assets
130.17
137.7
84.13
2,632.57
