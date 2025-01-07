iifl-logo-icon 1
Vakrangee Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.93
(2.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:49 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

227.43

623.35

6,379.3

3,948.94

yoy growth (%)

-63.51

-90.22

61.54

24.62

Raw materials

-12.3

-21.38

-13.33

-5

As % of sales

5.4

3.43

0.2

0.12

Employee costs

-33.47

-73.82

-67.14

-42.33

As % of sales

14.71

11.84

1.05

1.07

Other costs

-167.64

-512.6

-5,318.65

-2,975.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.71

82.23

83.37

75.34

Operating profit

14.01

15.53

980.17

926.31

OPM

6.16

2.49

15.36

23.45

Depreciation

-14.78

-14.86

-4.16

-72.95

Interest expense

0

0

-7.87

-49.78

Other income

68.15

75.99

33.82

16.12

Profit before tax

67.38

76.67

1,001.96

819.69

Taxes

-16.02

-17.18

-339.34

-296.74

Tax rate

-23.78

-22.41

-33.86

-36.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

51.36

59.48

662.62

522.94

Exceptional items

0

5.03

0

0

Net profit

51.36

64.52

662.62

522.94

yoy growth (%)

-20.39

-90.26

26.7

33.54

NPM

22.58

10.35

10.38

13.24

