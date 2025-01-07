Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
227.43
623.35
6,379.3
3,948.94
yoy growth (%)
-63.51
-90.22
61.54
24.62
Raw materials
-12.3
-21.38
-13.33
-5
As % of sales
5.4
3.43
0.2
0.12
Employee costs
-33.47
-73.82
-67.14
-42.33
As % of sales
14.71
11.84
1.05
1.07
Other costs
-167.64
-512.6
-5,318.65
-2,975.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.71
82.23
83.37
75.34
Operating profit
14.01
15.53
980.17
926.31
OPM
6.16
2.49
15.36
23.45
Depreciation
-14.78
-14.86
-4.16
-72.95
Interest expense
0
0
-7.87
-49.78
Other income
68.15
75.99
33.82
16.12
Profit before tax
67.38
76.67
1,001.96
819.69
Taxes
-16.02
-17.18
-339.34
-296.74
Tax rate
-23.78
-22.41
-33.86
-36.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
51.36
59.48
662.62
522.94
Exceptional items
0
5.03
0
0
Net profit
51.36
64.52
662.62
522.94
yoy growth (%)
-20.39
-90.26
26.7
33.54
NPM
22.58
10.35
10.38
13.24
