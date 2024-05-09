TO THE MEMBERS OF VAKRANGEE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Vakrangee Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Cash flows, and Standalone Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, its total comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our reports.

1. Estimates Involving in Capitalisation of Capital Expenditure, and determining their useful lives (Refer Note 2 "Material Accounting Policies", Critical Accounting Estimates and Note 4 "Property, Plant and Equipment" for details)

T he Company has capitalised additions to Property,

Plant and Equipment (PPE), mainly related to the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) purchased newly from the OEM. Expenditure such as freight cost and cost to bring the asset to the location and new acquisition cost are capitalised. Identification and allocation of the related expenditures involves judgment and estimation of future economic benefit.

The useful lives of PPE items are based on managements estimates regarding the period during which the asset or its significant components will be used. The estimates are based on historical experiences, market practice and group decision on technical evaluation of useful lives of the ATM.

T he Capital expenditure and new acquisition is not considered to be an area of significant risk for our audit but as it requires considerable time and resource to audit due to its magnitude, it is considered to be a key audit matter.

Principal Audit Procedure

We assessed whether the Companys accounting policy in relation to the capitalisation of expenditures are in sync and in compliance with IND AS and found them to be consistent.

We obtained a listing of capital expenditures and major acquisition during the year and, on a sample basis, checked whether the assets were undertaken based on internal purchase order that had been properly approved by the key person with such authority with no material exceptions noted. We inspected a sample of contracts and underlying invoices to determine whether the classification between capital and operating expenditure was appropriate. We noted no material exceptions.

We evaluated whether the useful lives of the component determined and applied by the management were in line with historical experience, group assessment and the market practice.

We checked whether the depreciation of PPE items was commenced timely, by comparing the date of the reclassification from work in progress to asset in use, with the date of the act of completion of the work. We noted no material exceptions.

Reference to related disclosures

The Company has provided information on the disclosure of the addition, deletion of PPE and depreciation for the year on such addition and existing asset in Note 4 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

2. Expected Credit Loss

As described in Note 2 (B) (xi) (d) of the Standalone

financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the management has determined the allowance for credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect the impact of the economic conditions. The allowance for credit loss model requires consideration of the customers business operations/ability to pay dues. Based on such analysis the Company has recorded an allowance aggregating to H11.18 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, considered in

Note 7 & 12 of the Standalone Financial Statements. We identified allowance for credit losses as a key audit matter because the Company exercises significant judgment in calculating the expected credit losses.

Principal Audit Procedure

We have performed the following procedures:

i) Evaluated the design and implementation including the operating effectiveness of the controls over:? Basis of consideration of the impact of the economic conditions;? Completeness and accuracy of the data used in estimation of probability of default;? Computation of the expected credit loss allowance

ii) Carried out inquiries with the management to understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of identification of distressed customers and evaluation of recoverability of dues, extension in contractual terms for collections.

iii) Tested the completeness and accuracy of the ageing of accounts receivable data.

iv) Further in addition to the above process, a forward looking expected loss impairment model as prescribed in IND AS 109 "Financial Instruments" was also applied by the Company. This involves judgment as the expected credit losses must reflect information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future conditions.

v) Selected a sample of the customers, and

? Verified publicly available credit reports and other information relating to the Companys customers to test if the management had correctly considered the adjustments to credit risk.

? Obtained and verified the details of credit period extension granted to the customers and developed an expectation of similar extensions across other customers of the Company.

vi) Recomputed the expected credit loss allowance considering the above determined input data and compared the amounts so recomputed with the amounts recorded by the management to determine if there were any material differences individually or in the aggregate.

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial

Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A s required by the Companies (Auditors Report) 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows, and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended Mach 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except as referred in Note 40 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.(A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(C) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit logs) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our Audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

The provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place : Mumbai Date : May 9, 2024

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Vakrangee Limited

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant detail of right-to-use asset are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The frequency of physical verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising of all immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment and Intangible assets.

(e) As per the records examined by us and explanation given to us, the company does not have any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, but granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which;

(a) Aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiary companies are as follows:(H in Lakhs)

(H in Lakhs) Particulars Loan Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 269.05 - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 433.85 - Others - -

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans which are received back during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) I n respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount for than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f ) In Accordance with the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment is granted to the subsidiary, aggregating to a total of H433.85 lakhs on balance sheet date, which is

99.30% of total loans granted.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of

Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provisions under Clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,

2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

However, following are the dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes:

Name of the Statute Forum where dispute is pending Period to which Amount relates Amount D ( in Lakhs) Rajasthan Value Added Tax, 2003 Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax 01.04.2017- 30.06.2017 6,733.23 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Joint Commissioner of GST 01.07.2017- 31.03.2018 27,048.00 Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Joint Commissioner of GST 01.04.2018- 31.03.2019 293.57

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any defaults in repayment of loans or other 327 borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender at the balance sheet date. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from Government. Further, the Company has not 2023-24 issued any debentures.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Integrated Annual Report

(c) T he Company has utilised working capital loan during the year which was applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f ) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares during the year and accordingly clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule

13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-

Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the

Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

However, this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The provisions of sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of "other than on-going projects" are not applicable to the company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has transferred the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent under sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act in respect of "on-going projects" to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act. Details are as given below: (H in Lakhs)

(H in Lakhs) Amount to be spent in accordance with section 135(6) Amount spent in accordance with section 135(6) Amount transferred to Fund under Schedule VII, within 6 months from the end of the financial year (or till the date of audit report, if that is earlier) (a) (b) (c) 40.52 26.80 13.72

Place : Mumbai Date : May 9, 2024

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Vakrangee Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vakrangee Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. T he Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls which were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included operating and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exist, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that :

i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispositions of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of the changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place : Mumbai Date : May 9, 2024