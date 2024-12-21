Vakrangee Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024. Please refer attachment for further details. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 12, 2024 1. Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. We enclose copy of the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of M/s. S K Patodia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, statutory auditors of the Company in respect of the said Financial Results. 2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- (5%) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Resignation of Mr. Dinesh Nandwana (DIN: 00062532) the Managing Director and Group CEO and membership of all committees of the Company, with effective from the conclusion of this Board meeting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Dinesh Nandwana (DIN: 00062532) as Chairman Emeritus w.e.f. August 13, 2024. 5. Appointment of Ms. Divya Nandwana (DIN:08085537) as Additional Director of the Company designated as Executive Chairperson w.e.f. August 12, 2024. 6. Appointment of Mr. Vedant Nandwana (DIN: 08420950) as Additional Director of the Company designated as Managing Director w.e.f. August 12, 2024. 7. Appointment of Mr. Amit Sabarwal (DIN: 06478938) as Additional Director of the Company designated as Executive Director and Group CEO w.e.f. August 12, 2024. 8. Approved the appointment of Mr. S N Kaushik (DIN: 08204746) and Ms. Savita Keni (DIN: 10733044) as an Additional Directors designated as an Independent Directors (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from August 12, 2024, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. These independent directors are not liable to retire by rotation and their appointments are subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 9. Appointment of Mr. Amit Gadgil (ACS 49442) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company w. e. f. August 12, 2024 In compliance with SEBI Letter dated June 14, 2018 and BSE Circular LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated June 20, 2018, we wish to confirm none of the above mentioned newly appointed Directors are debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI Order or any other Authority. 10. Approved the reconstitution of various committees of the Board w.e.f August 13, 2024 We would further like to inform you that Mr. Ramesh Joshi (DIN:00002683), Mr. B L Meena (DIN:03281592) Mr. Avinash Vyas (DIN:06869633) Mr. Sunil Agarwal (DIN:00062767) vide their letter dated August 12, 2024 have tendered their resignations as Independent Director from the Board of Directors w.e.f. close of business hours on August 12, 2024 and also the chairmanship and memberships of all the respective committees. Further Dr. Nishikant Hayatnagarkar (DIN:00062638) have also tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on August 12, 2024 and also the chairmanship and memberships of all the respective committees. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)