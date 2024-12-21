|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Dec 2024
|15 Jan 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) Please refer the attachment for further details. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024) Corrigendume to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 15th January, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 04.01.2025) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EOGM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
