|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|0.05
|5
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 12, 2024 Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- (5%) per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the members approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
