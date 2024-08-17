iifl-logo-icon 1
Net 4 India Ltd Share Price

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018|01:38:14 PM

Net 4 India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-64.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Net 4 India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Net 4 India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Net 4 India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.98%

Non-Promoter- 21.50%

Institutions: 21.49%

Non-Institutions: 59.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Net 4 India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

20.06

20.06

20.06

20.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-148.83

-133.23

-79.9

120.09

Net Worth

-128.77

-113.17

-59.84

140.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

32.18

33.57

99.35

315.92

yoy growth (%)

-4.12

-66.2

-68.55

4.39

Raw materials

-18.77

-14.16

-99.97

-230.44

As % of sales

58.31

42.18

100.62

72.94

Employee costs

-7.62

-9.01

-13.59

-13.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-17.09

-60.6

-213.1

23.18

Depreciation

-3.74

-17.67

-20.44

-19.44

Tax paid

1.49

7.27

13.12

-7.52

Working capital

-8.64

-45.92

-139.88

36.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.12

-66.2

-68.55

4.39

Op profit growth

-53.78

-74.4

-480.79

-14.9

EBIT growth

-70.11

-71.14

-645.43

-24.22

Net profit growth

-70.76

-73.33

-1,376.81

-33.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

49.36

51.97

161.24

487.35

465.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.36

51.97

161.24

487.35

465.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.32

2.3

9.31

4.48

4.34

Net 4 India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Net 4 India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

AMARJIT SINGH SAWHNEY

Director

JASJIT SINGH SAWHNEY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Net 4 India Ltd

Summary

Net4 is Indias leading Data Centre, Cloud Hosting and Network Services Provider. It is a NSE & BSE listed business enterprise with consolidated revenues to the tune of R 304 Crores (2010-11). Net4 focuses on providing services to businesses (small, medium and large) and its offerings include Data Centre & Cloud Solutions Enterprise Internet Services, VoIP Solutions, Enterprise Messaging & Hosting Solutions and Domain name registration. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.Headquartered in Noida, Net4 has a PAN India presence with offices in 11 major business cities & an ever-growing clientele which includes 850 Corporate Data Center Customers, 800 Internet Leased line customers, 2800 Business VoIP customers, 88,000 hosted websites, 1.2 million business e-mail accounts & over 325,000 registered domain names. Net4 is amongst the largest provider of hosted email, web hosting and domain name registration (www.net4.in) in the Asia-Pacific region.The companys client base includes the likes of CNBC TV18, Essar, Godrej, Hutch, ITC, L&T, Lufthansa, NIIT, ONGC, Proctor & Gamble, Reliance, Sahara, SBI, Siemens, and TCS.Net4 operates seven (7) state-of-the-art Internet Data Centers (IDCs) and 15 Network Points of Presence across the country, providing the highest possible levels of availability, scalability and security. This infrastructure is connected to an STM-16+ Internet Backbone across multiple undersea cables and to NIXI via STM1 interconnects in multiple cities. Net4 als
Read More

