iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Net 4 India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018|01:38:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Net 4 India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

32.18

33.57

99.35

315.92

yoy growth (%)

-4.12

-66.2

-68.55

4.39

Raw materials

-18.77

-14.16

-99.97

-230.44

As % of sales

58.31

42.18

100.62

72.94

Employee costs

-7.62

-9.01

-13.59

-13.99

As % of sales

23.69

26.84

13.68

4.42

Other costs

-27.74

-57.91

-171.45

-22.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.2

172.48

172.56

7.19

Operating profit

-21.95

-47.51

-185.67

48.75

OPM

-68.21

-141.51

-186.87

15.43

Depreciation

-3.74

-17.67

-20.44

-19.44

Interest expense

-0.24

-4.22

-17.7

-12.63

Other income

8.84

8.81

10.71

6.51

Profit before tax

-17.09

-60.6

-213.1

23.18

Taxes

1.49

7.27

13.12

-7.52

Tax rate

-8.77

-12

-6.15

-32.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.59

-53.33

-199.98

15.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-15.59

-53.33

-199.98

15.66

yoy growth (%)

-70.76

-73.33

-1,376.81

-33.02

NPM

-48.43

-158.84

-201.28

4.95

Net 4 India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Net 4 India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.