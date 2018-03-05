Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
32.18
33.57
99.35
315.92
yoy growth (%)
-4.12
-66.2
-68.55
4.39
Raw materials
-18.77
-14.16
-99.97
-230.44
As % of sales
58.31
42.18
100.62
72.94
Employee costs
-7.62
-9.01
-13.59
-13.99
As % of sales
23.69
26.84
13.68
4.42
Other costs
-27.74
-57.91
-171.45
-22.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.2
172.48
172.56
7.19
Operating profit
-21.95
-47.51
-185.67
48.75
OPM
-68.21
-141.51
-186.87
15.43
Depreciation
-3.74
-17.67
-20.44
-19.44
Interest expense
-0.24
-4.22
-17.7
-12.63
Other income
8.84
8.81
10.71
6.51
Profit before tax
-17.09
-60.6
-213.1
23.18
Taxes
1.49
7.27
13.12
-7.52
Tax rate
-8.77
-12
-6.15
-32.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.59
-53.33
-199.98
15.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-15.59
-53.33
-199.98
15.66
yoy growth (%)
-70.76
-73.33
-1,376.81
-33.02
NPM
-48.43
-158.84
-201.28
4.95
