iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Net 4 India Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018|01:38:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

26.99

22.37

25.73

26.24

55.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.99

22.37

25.73

26.24

55.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.31

0.01

2.2

0.11

8.39

Total Income

39.3

22.38

27.93

26.35

64.38

Total Expenditure

92.28

26.35

33.13

70.67

238.12

PBIDT

-52.97

-3.97

-5.2

-44.32

-173.74

Interest

0.48

0.34

-1.47

7.07

20.05

PBDT

-53.45

-4.31

-3.73

-51.39

-193.79

Depreciation

3.72

5.27

17.02

10.23

16.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.36

Deferred Tax

-1.44

-1.29

1.97

-11.14

-19.34

Reported Profit After Tax

-55.74

-8.29

-22.72

-50.48

-191.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-3.92

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-55.74

-8.29

-22.72

-50.48

-187.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

37.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-55.74

-8.29

-22.72

-50.48

-224.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-4.13

0

-25.16

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.06

20.06

20.06

20.06

20.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,62,51,157

1,62,51,157

1,62,51,157

1,60,69,157

1,51,44,157

Public Shareholding (%)

81.02

81.02

81.02

80.11

75.5

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,500

5,500

5,500

1,87,500

11,12,500

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.14

0.14

0.14

4.7

22.64

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.94

5.55

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

38,10,593

38,01,593

38,01,593

38,01,993

38,01,593

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.86

99.86

99.86

93.3

77.36

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

18.98

18.95

18.95

18.93

18.95

PBIDTM(%)

-196.25

-17.74

-20.2

-168.9

-310.36

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-206.52

-37.05

-88.3

-192.37

-341.37

Net 4 India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Net 4 India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.