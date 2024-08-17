Net 4 India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
26.99
22.37
25.73
26.24
55.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.99
22.37
25.73
26.24
55.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.31
0.01
2.2
0.11
8.39
Total Income
39.3
22.38
27.93
26.35
64.38
Total Expenditure
92.28
26.35
33.13
70.67
238.12
PBIDT
-52.97
-3.97
-5.2
-44.32
-173.74
Interest
0.48
0.34
-1.47
7.07
20.05
PBDT
-53.45
-4.31
-3.73
-51.39
-193.79
Depreciation
3.72
5.27
17.02
10.23
16.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.36
Deferred Tax
-1.44
-1.29
1.97
-11.14
-19.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-55.74
-8.29
-22.72
-50.48
-191.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-3.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-55.74
-8.29
-22.72
-50.48
-187.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
37.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-55.74
-8.29
-22.72
-50.48
-224.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-4.13
0
-25.16
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.06
20.06
20.06
20.06
20.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,62,51,157
1,62,51,157
1,62,51,157
1,60,69,157
1,51,44,157
Public Shareholding (%)
81.02
81.02
81.02
80.11
75.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,500
5,500
5,500
1,87,500
11,12,500
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.14
0.14
0.14
4.7
22.64
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.94
5.55
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
38,10,593
38,01,593
38,01,593
38,01,993
38,01,593
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.86
99.86
99.86
93.3
77.36
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.98
18.95
18.95
18.93
18.95
PBIDTM(%)
-196.25
-17.74
-20.2
-168.9
-310.36
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-206.52
-37.05
-88.3
-192.37
-341.37
