Net 4 India Ltd Key Ratios

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018|01:38:14 PM

Net 4 India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.02

-67.76

-66.91

4.78

Op profit growth

33.64

-79.14

-370.24

-5.14

EBIT growth

-14.1

-71.78

-530.27

-10.29

Net profit growth

-12.53

-74.68

-1,252.6

-26.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-140.32

-99.71

-154.08

18.86

EBIT margin

-133.57

-147.7

-168.76

12.97

Net profit margin

-129.7

-140.84

-179.3

5.14

RoCE

-119.46

-60.66

-94.4

17.3

RoNW

8.48

15.72

-118.25

3.49

RoA

-28.99

-14.46

-25.07

1.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

12.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-36.4

-50.07

-160.62

-4.03

Book value per share

-109.95

-78.03

-38.03

98.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

7.89

P/CEPS

-0.06

-0.07

-0.04

-24.47

P/B

-0.02

-0.04

-0.17

0.99

EV/EBIDTA

-4.1

-4.84

-1.03

3.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.09

-11.13

-6.6

-32.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

305.25

355.36

249.92

113.47

Inventory days

24.14

23.59

100.76

60.12

Creditor days

-71.78

-76.5

-33.62

-60.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

80.36

13.69

9.11

-2.42

Net debt / equity

-1.03

-1.48

-3.07

0.93

Net debt / op. profit

-3.31

-4.48

-0.94

2.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.02

-58.76

-97.64

-71.99

Employee costs

-16.52

-19.14

-9.01

-3.11

Other costs

-167.77

-121.81

-147.42

-6.02

Net 4 India Ltd

