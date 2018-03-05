Net 4 India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
20.06
20.06
20.06
20.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-148.83
-133.23
-79.9
120.09
Net Worth
-128.77
-113.17
-59.84
140.15
Minority Interest
Debt
154.55
164.54
167.52
129.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
9.02
Total Liabilities
25.78
51.37
107.68
278.94
Fixed Assets
24.51
41.78
59.37
74.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.92
4.92
4.92
25.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.87
11.36
4.1
0
Networking Capital
-24.88
-15.49
30.29
168.97
Inventories
0.5
0.49
2.48
52.96
Inventory Days
5.66
5.32
9.11
61.18
Sundry Debtors
11.84
16.26
9.23
111.66
Debtor Days
134.25
176.76
33.9
129
Other Current Assets
13.46
12.64
70.17
73.86
Sundry Creditors
-6.39
-2.86
-21.87
-40.47
Creditor Days
72.45
31.09
80.34
46.75
Other Current Liabilities
-44.29
-42.02
-29.72
-29.04
Cash
8.36
8.78
9
10.21
Total Assets
25.78
51.35
107.68
278.92
