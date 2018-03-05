Net 4 India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-17.09
-60.6
-213.1
23.18
Depreciation
-3.74
-17.67
-20.44
-19.44
Tax paid
1.49
7.27
13.12
-7.52
Working capital
-8.64
-45.92
-139.88
36.56
Other operating items
Operating
-27.97
-116.93
-360.31
32.77
Capital expenditure
-27.67
0.04
2.94
13.12
Free cash flow
-55.64
-116.88
-357.37
45.89
Equity raised
-266.46
-159.79
240.17
209.4
Investing
0
0
-20.09
0
Financing
43.23
63.08
110.37
102.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-278.88
-213.59
-26.91
357.34
