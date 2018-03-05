iifl-logo-icon 1
Net 4 India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018|01:38:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Net 4 India Ltd

Net 4 India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-17.09

-60.6

-213.1

23.18

Depreciation

-3.74

-17.67

-20.44

-19.44

Tax paid

1.49

7.27

13.12

-7.52

Working capital

-8.64

-45.92

-139.88

36.56

Other operating items

Operating

-27.97

-116.93

-360.31

32.77

Capital expenditure

-27.67

0.04

2.94

13.12

Free cash flow

-55.64

-116.88

-357.37

45.89

Equity raised

-266.46

-159.79

240.17

209.4

Investing

0

0

-20.09

0

Financing

43.23

63.08

110.37

102.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-278.88

-213.59

-26.91

357.34

