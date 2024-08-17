iifl-logo-icon 1
Net 4 India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.65
(-2.94%)
Mar 5, 2018

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

34.64

39.4

124.88

352.88

319.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.64

39.4

124.88

352.88

319.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

2.97

10.78

3.83

3.11

Total Income

34.65

42.37

135.67

356.72

322.95

Total Expenditure

43.04

65.93

319.85

284.41

254.36

PBIDT

-8.39

-23.56

-184.19

72.3

68.58

Interest

0.34

7.95

11.71

19.37

10.14

PBDT

-8.74

-31.51

-195.89

52.93

58.45

Depreciation

7.64

15.4

24.89

23.86

22.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

9.69

11.88

Deferred Tax

-2.51

-3.01

-2.1

-0.28

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.86

-43.9

-218.67

19.64

24.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-6.63

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.86

-43.9

-212.05

19.64

24.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-61.4

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.86

-43.9

-150.65

19.64

24.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.91

-109.02

-109.01

9.78

12.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.06

20.06

20.05

20.05

20.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,62,51,157

1,60,69,157

97,05,568

86,46,443

81,28,535

Public Shareholding (%)

81.02

80.11

48.38

43.11

40.52

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,500

1,87,500

65,51,089

60,86,805

15,89,710

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.14

4.7

63.27

53.34

13.32

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.02

0.94

32.65

30.35

7.92

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

38,10,593

38,01,993

38,01,593

53,25,002

1,03,40,005

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.86

95.3

36.72

46.65

86.66

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

18.98

18.95

18.95

26.54

51.54

PBIDTM(%)

-24.22

-59.79

-147.48

20.49

21.44

PBDTM(%)

-25.23

-79.97

-156.85

14.99

18.27

PATM(%)

-40.01

-111.42

-175.09

5.56

7.69

