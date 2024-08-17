Net 4 India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
34.64
39.4
124.88
352.88
319.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.64
39.4
124.88
352.88
319.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
2.97
10.78
3.83
3.11
Total Income
34.65
42.37
135.67
356.72
322.95
Total Expenditure
43.04
65.93
319.85
284.41
254.36
PBIDT
-8.39
-23.56
-184.19
72.3
68.58
Interest
0.34
7.95
11.71
19.37
10.14
PBDT
-8.74
-31.51
-195.89
52.93
58.45
Depreciation
7.64
15.4
24.89
23.86
22.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
9.69
11.88
Deferred Tax
-2.51
-3.01
-2.1
-0.28
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.86
-43.9
-218.67
19.64
24.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-6.63
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.86
-43.9
-212.05
19.64
24.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-61.4
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.86
-43.9
-150.65
19.64
24.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.91
-109.02
-109.01
9.78
12.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.06
20.06
20.05
20.05
20.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,62,51,157
1,60,69,157
97,05,568
86,46,443
81,28,535
Public Shareholding (%)
81.02
80.11
48.38
43.11
40.52
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,500
1,87,500
65,51,089
60,86,805
15,89,710
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.14
4.7
63.27
53.34
13.32
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.02
0.94
32.65
30.35
7.92
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
38,10,593
38,01,993
38,01,593
53,25,002
1,03,40,005
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.86
95.3
36.72
46.65
86.66
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
18.98
18.95
18.95
26.54
51.54
PBIDTM(%)
-24.22
-59.79
-147.48
20.49
21.44
PBDTM(%)
-25.23
-79.97
-156.85
14.99
18.27
PATM(%)
-40.01
-111.42
-175.09
5.56
7.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.