Net 4 India Ltd Summary

Net4 is Indias leading Data Centre, Cloud Hosting and Network Services Provider. It is a NSE & BSE listed business enterprise with consolidated revenues to the tune of R 304 Crores (2010-11). Net4 focuses on providing services to businesses (small, medium and large) and its offerings include Data Centre & Cloud Solutions Enterprise Internet Services, VoIP Solutions, Enterprise Messaging & Hosting Solutions and Domain name registration. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.Headquartered in Noida, Net4 has a PAN India presence with offices in 11 major business cities & an ever-growing clientele which includes 850 Corporate Data Center Customers, 800 Internet Leased line customers, 2800 Business VoIP customers, 88,000 hosted websites, 1.2 million business e-mail accounts & over 325,000 registered domain names. Net4 is amongst the largest provider of hosted email, web hosting and domain name registration (www.net4.in) in the Asia-Pacific region.The companys client base includes the likes of CNBC TV18, Essar, Godrej, Hutch, ITC, L&T, Lufthansa, NIIT, ONGC, Proctor & Gamble, Reliance, Sahara, SBI, Siemens, and TCS.Net4 operates seven (7) state-of-the-art Internet Data Centers (IDCs) and 15 Network Points of Presence across the country, providing the highest possible levels of availability, scalability and security. This infrastructure is connected to an STM-16+ Internet Backbone across multiple undersea cables and to NIXI via STM1 interconnects in multiple cities. Net4 also manages a VoIP/ SIP infrastructure with a capacity of 100 million minutes per month hosted out of India, US & Singapore.Net4 has the distinction of being the first Internet services company in the World to be IS0 27001 certified, for Information Security standards adopted at its Data Centers. It is also ISO 9001:2000 certified, a Microsoft Gold Partner and an ICANN & .IN accredited Domain Name Registrar.