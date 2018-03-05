Net 4 India Ltd Management Discussions

The year gone by had again been an extremely challenging one for the Company. In spite of all the various ups and downs faced by the company, during the year the company continued to move much further towards full fledged revival, as a result of the hard work and efforts of its highly dedicated employees of the Company. In the previous years, the segments / service lines which were not enduring any benefits to the Company were shut down and the company decided to focus on operating and growing its business within the profitable segments. Needless to say that this is our Web Services segment and all resources and efforts have been moved towards this segment. There are a number of changes in the pipeline, which will culminate in the coming year and lead to growth again, including: complete front end revamp; reengineering the back end systems and applications to handle additional load and be commensurate with current cloud trends; addition of various allied services targeted at upselling to existing customers and more easily attracting new customers at lower costs The company is working towards the steady implementation of its revival plan and has made significant headway in the same, with the ultimate goal of being able to achieve sustainable and continuous profitable growth, thus ensuring that the company reestablishes itself at the top of the Internet related services market in India.