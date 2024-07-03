Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹232
Prev. Close₹227.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.18
Day's High₹234.98
Day's Low₹216.12
52 Week's High₹293
52 Week's Low₹129
Book Value₹62.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)678.96
P/E29.78
EPS7.67
Divi. Yield0.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.11
28.47
28.17
27.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
151.03
101.7
89.94
81.64
Net Worth
182.14
130.17
118.11
109.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.8
62.15
51.06
55.87
yoy growth (%)
9.09
21.7
-8.59
26.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-45.82
-39.18
-33.22
-31.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.06
13.72
2.74
11.93
Depreciation
-5.62
-4.37
-4.59
-4.18
Tax paid
5.62
-3.13
-0.78
-3.13
Working capital
15.39
-4.73
0.58
4.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.09
21.7
-8.59
26.07
Op profit growth
-15.87
1,066.49
-87.21
55.26
EBIT growth
-27.48
208.3
-65.45
131
Net profit growth
48.16
440.46
-77.74
229.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
221.74
176.16
138.85
117.8
112.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
221.74
176.16
138.85
117.8
112.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.26
8.36
9.92
6.99
6.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Viswanath Tadimety
Director
Steven Jeske
Independent Director
Shreepad Karmalkar
Independent Director
Sudhir Joshi
Independent Director
M P Bharucha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramasubramanian Sankaran
Independent Director
N L Sarda
Director
Amogha Tadimety
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Leelaramani
Independent Director
Angela C. Wilcox
Additional Director
Rahul Mehta
Additional Director
Anant Amdekar
Summary
Cybertech Systems and Software Inc. (CSSL) was incorporated on June 12, 2003 in the State of Delaware USA. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of its Parent Company CyberTech Systems and Software Limited, India. It provides Information Technology and Software Development Services to customers primarily in USA with focus on next-generation geospatial, networking and enterprise IT solutions. It offers services that span across all major industries including government, education, utilities, public safety & homeland security, technology, telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Company is focused on delivering its development and support projects in USA. The Company set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the project.Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by exporting software in re-engineering and networking areas and introducing innovative products. Taking advantage of its association with the US-based Cybertech International Corporation and Intellisoft CPI, the company gets software projects and consulting assignments from the US.During 1998-99, the companys 65000 sq.ft., state of the art advanced technology centre at Thane, Maharashtra was successfully completed and the same was inaugurated on January 24, 1999. This centre h
Read More
The Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is ₹678.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is 29.78 and 3.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is ₹129 and ₹293 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.09%, 3 Years at 1.25%, 1 Year at 12.72%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at 2.88% and 1 Month at 7.73%.
