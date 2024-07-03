Summary

Cybertech Systems and Software Inc. (CSSL) was incorporated on June 12, 2003 in the State of Delaware USA. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of its Parent Company CyberTech Systems and Software Limited, India. It provides Information Technology and Software Development Services to customers primarily in USA with focus on next-generation geospatial, networking and enterprise IT solutions. It offers services that span across all major industries including government, education, utilities, public safety & homeland security, technology, telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Company is focused on delivering its development and support projects in USA. The Company set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the project.Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by exporting software in re-engineering and networking areas and introducing innovative products. Taking advantage of its association with the US-based Cybertech International Corporation and Intellisoft CPI, the company gets software projects and consulting assignments from the US.During 1998-99, the companys 65000 sq.ft., state of the art advanced technology centre at Thane, Maharashtra was successfully completed and the same was inaugurated on January 24, 1999. This centre h

