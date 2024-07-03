iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Share Price

218.1
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open232
  • Day's High234.98
  • 52 Wk High293
  • Prev. Close227.46
  • Day's Low216.12
  • 52 Wk Low 129
  • Turnover (lac)108.18
  • P/E29.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.18
  • EPS7.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)678.96
  • Div. Yield0.88
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

232

Prev. Close

227.46

Turnover(Lac.)

108.18

Day's High

234.98

Day's Low

216.12

52 Week's High

293

52 Week's Low

129

Book Value

62.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

678.96

P/E

29.78

EPS

7.67

Divi. Yield

0.88

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.90%

Foreign: 35.90%

Indian: 0.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 63.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.11

28.47

28.17

27.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

151.03

101.7

89.94

81.64

Net Worth

182.14

130.17

118.11

109.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.8

62.15

51.06

55.87

yoy growth (%)

9.09

21.7

-8.59

26.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-45.82

-39.18

-33.22

-31.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.06

13.72

2.74

11.93

Depreciation

-5.62

-4.37

-4.59

-4.18

Tax paid

5.62

-3.13

-0.78

-3.13

Working capital

15.39

-4.73

0.58

4.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.09

21.7

-8.59

26.07

Op profit growth

-15.87

1,066.49

-87.21

55.26

EBIT growth

-27.48

208.3

-65.45

131

Net profit growth

48.16

440.46

-77.74

229.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

221.74

176.16

138.85

117.8

112.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

221.74

176.16

138.85

117.8

112.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.26

8.36

9.92

6.99

6.34

View Annually Results

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Viswanath Tadimety

Director

Steven Jeske

Independent Director

Shreepad Karmalkar

Independent Director

Sudhir Joshi

Independent Director

M P Bharucha

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramasubramanian Sankaran

Independent Director

N L Sarda

Director

Amogha Tadimety

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Leelaramani

Independent Director

Angela C. Wilcox

Additional Director

Rahul Mehta

Additional Director

Anant Amdekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Summary

Cybertech Systems and Software Inc. (CSSL) was incorporated on June 12, 2003 in the State of Delaware USA. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of its Parent Company CyberTech Systems and Software Limited, India. It provides Information Technology and Software Development Services to customers primarily in USA with focus on next-generation geospatial, networking and enterprise IT solutions. It offers services that span across all major industries including government, education, utilities, public safety & homeland security, technology, telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Company is focused on delivering its development and support projects in USA. The Company set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the project.Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by exporting software in re-engineering and networking areas and introducing innovative products. Taking advantage of its association with the US-based Cybertech International Corporation and Intellisoft CPI, the company gets software projects and consulting assignments from the US.During 1998-99, the companys 65000 sq.ft., state of the art advanced technology centre at Thane, Maharashtra was successfully completed and the same was inaugurated on January 24, 1999. This centre h
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd share price today?

The Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is ₹678.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is 29.78 and 3.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is ₹129 and ₹293 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd?

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.09%, 3 Years at 1.25%, 1 Year at 12.72%, 6 Month at 25.18%, 3 Month at 2.88% and 1 Month at 7.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.43 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 63.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.