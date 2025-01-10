Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.11
28.47
28.17
27.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
151.03
101.7
89.94
81.64
Net Worth
182.14
130.17
118.11
109.24
Minority Interest
Debt
7.06
0.86
1.08
1.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.08
3.29
1.27
3.49
Total Liabilities
193.28
134.32
120.46
114.54
Fixed Assets
33.39
34.48
39.38
44.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.76
43.31
43.55
34.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.27
2.47
0
2.46
Networking Capital
45.82
42.67
28.32
21.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
35.45
42.71
28.33
28.64
Debtor Days
154.17
Other Current Assets
34.45
24.82
11.88
5.08
Sundry Creditors
-13.28
-13.53
-5.44
-5.79
Creditor Days
31.16
Other Current Liabilities
-10.8
-11.33
-6.45
-5.99
Cash
62.02
11.41
9.22
11.66
Total Assets
193.26
134.34
120.47
114.55
