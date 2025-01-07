iifl-logo-icon 1
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

222.74
(2.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.8

62.15

51.06

55.87

yoy growth (%)

9.09

21.7

-8.59

26.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-45.82

-39.18

-33.22

-31.95

As % of sales

67.59

63.04

65.07

57.19

Other costs

-11.55

-10.57

-16.77

-15.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.03

17.01

32.84

27.93

Operating profit

10.42

12.39

1.06

8.3

OPM

15.37

19.93

2.08

14.86

Depreciation

-5.62

-4.37

-4.59

-4.18

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.48

-1.86

-1.4

Other income

5.5

6.19

8.14

9.22

Profit before tax

10.06

13.72

2.74

11.93

Taxes

5.62

-3.13

-0.78

-3.13

Tax rate

55.87

-22.84

-28.48

-26.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.69

10.59

1.95

8.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.69

10.59

1.95

8.8

yoy growth (%)

48.16

440.46

-77.74

229.2

NPM

23.14

17.03

3.83

15.75

