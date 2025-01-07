Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.8
62.15
51.06
55.87
yoy growth (%)
9.09
21.7
-8.59
26.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-45.82
-39.18
-33.22
-31.95
As % of sales
67.59
63.04
65.07
57.19
Other costs
-11.55
-10.57
-16.77
-15.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.03
17.01
32.84
27.93
Operating profit
10.42
12.39
1.06
8.3
OPM
15.37
19.93
2.08
14.86
Depreciation
-5.62
-4.37
-4.59
-4.18
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.48
-1.86
-1.4
Other income
5.5
6.19
8.14
9.22
Profit before tax
10.06
13.72
2.74
11.93
Taxes
5.62
-3.13
-0.78
-3.13
Tax rate
55.87
-22.84
-28.48
-26.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.69
10.59
1.95
8.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.69
10.59
1.95
8.8
yoy growth (%)
48.16
440.46
-77.74
229.2
NPM
23.14
17.03
3.83
15.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.