Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Peer Comparison

212.14
(3.77%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,124.3

31.515,22,527.4111,8321.7453,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,815.45

28.977,99,810.096,3582.3934,915199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,788.9

40.574,86,207.383,5262.913,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

281.95

31.553,01,583.642,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,890.3

38.891,77,144.681,041.51.099,286.4684.3

Cybertech Sys.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

