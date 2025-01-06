Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.06
13.72
2.74
11.93
Depreciation
-5.62
-4.37
-4.59
-4.18
Tax paid
5.62
-3.13
-0.78
-3.13
Working capital
15.39
-4.73
0.58
4.76
Other operating items
Operating
25.45
1.48
-2.04
9.37
Capital expenditure
8.68
10.55
1.29
-14.39
Free cash flow
34.13
12.03
-0.75
-5.01
Equity raised
134.78
117.49
120.32
100.74
Investing
-0.93
5.58
-0.03
5.31
Financing
-0.96
-8.16
0.96
-0.68
Dividends paid
0
0
2.74
2.7
Net in cash
167.03
126.95
123.24
103.05
