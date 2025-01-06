iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Cash Flow Statement

218.1
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Cybertech Sys. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.06

13.72

2.74

11.93

Depreciation

-5.62

-4.37

-4.59

-4.18

Tax paid

5.62

-3.13

-0.78

-3.13

Working capital

15.39

-4.73

0.58

4.76

Other operating items

Operating

25.45

1.48

-2.04

9.37

Capital expenditure

8.68

10.55

1.29

-14.39

Free cash flow

34.13

12.03

-0.75

-5.01

Equity raised

134.78

117.49

120.32

100.74

Investing

-0.93

5.58

-0.03

5.31

Financing

-0.96

-8.16

0.96

-0.68

Dividends paid

0

0

2.74

2.7

Net in cash

167.03

126.95

123.24

103.05

Cybertech Sys. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.