Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Summary

Cybertech Systems and Software Inc. (CSSL) was incorporated on June 12, 2003 in the State of Delaware USA. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of its Parent Company CyberTech Systems and Software Limited, India. It provides Information Technology and Software Development Services to customers primarily in USA with focus on next-generation geospatial, networking and enterprise IT solutions. It offers services that span across all major industries including government, education, utilities, public safety & homeland security, technology, telecom, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Company is focused on delivering its development and support projects in USA. The Company set up a 100% EOU in Bombay to provide onsite services in software development for domestic and international market. The company came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the project.Through the proposed EOU, the company proposes to offer onsite and offshore services to overseas clients and expand its activities by exporting software in re-engineering and networking areas and introducing innovative products. Taking advantage of its association with the US-based Cybertech International Corporation and Intellisoft CPI, the company gets software projects and consulting assignments from the US.During 1998-99, the companys 65000 sq.ft., state of the art advanced technology centre at Thane, Maharashtra was successfully completed and the same was inaugurated on January 24, 1999. This centre has been accredited with ISO 9001 Certificate in 1999-2000.The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary namely CyberTech Information and Systems (India) Limited (CISIL) got amalgamated effective from April 01, 2000. During the year 2000-01, the Company entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Corliant Inc., to tap the emerging global business in the field of Networking Solutions. An investment of US $ 2.0 million in the common stock of joint venture was made in May 2001, against which the Company has received 1,428,945 shares. Effective 1st August, 2003 Company sold off the business of the European Subsidiaries to Alti, a French company. It set up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the United States of America (USA) named CyberTech Systems & Software Inc. in 2002-03. effective 1st October, 2003, CyberTech Systems & Software Inc., acquired the entire business of CyberTech Systems Inc. Thereafter, the Company sold the business operations, more particularly the ERP and CRM part of the business, of its downstream subsidiaries namely CyberTech Information Services b.v.b.a., Belgium and Cyber Information Systems s.p.r.l. France, as on 1st August, 2003.Effective 1st July 2003, in order to strengthen its position as an offshore solutions provider, the Company established a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in the state of Delaware in United States of America under the name of CyberTech Systems & Software Inc., (CSSI). This subsidiary in turn acquired the US business operations of CyberTech Systems, Inc., an affiliated company, effective 1st October 2003.On March 5, 2014, CyberTechs India Business Unit, announced the launch of CyberTech Risk Center that offers advanced Risk Visibility Solutions dedicated to the Indian Public and Corporate sector. The Company completed the construction of their additional capacity of 25,000 sq.ft. which can accommodate around 250 IT professionals during the year 2013-14. Thereafter, it received Occupancy Certificate from the Thane Municipal Corporation for the construction of the 4th floor, which has expanded an additional capacity of 35,000 sq.ft. and can accommodate around 250 IT professionals.During the year 2018-19, Spatialitics LLC, USA, was newly incorporated and organized under the laws of the State of Delaware, USA, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Company. An Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) of USD 200,000 was made towards capital contribution on March 28, 2019 in Spatialitics. And the resultant, as on date, the Company owned 100% interest in Spatialitic.During the year 2021-22, the Company made investment in its wholly owned subsidiary CyberTech Systems and Software Canada Inc, Canada w.e.f. July 26,2022.