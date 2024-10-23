iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd Board Meeting

209
(2.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:43 AM

Cybertech Sys. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Quick Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Cybertech Sys.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.