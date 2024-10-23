Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024