|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|CYBERTECH SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Quick Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
