Summary

GSS America Infotech Ltd is an India based IT consulting and Software Development Company. It was incorporated in October, 2003 at Hyderabad. GSS America has been a leading Global IT Services company, focused on providing scalable and cost-effective IT Solutions using Global Delivery Model in customized solutions for industries in the areas of Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Healthcare, Legal and Power. The company emphasizes on acquiring an in-depth knowledge of the customers context and needs, and design solutions fine-tuned to those needs. GSS Americas ideas and services have resulted in technology-intensive transformations that have met the most stringent international quality standards. The company has two subsidiaries, namely GSS America Inc and Infospectrum Consulting Inc and presently the company has two global delivery centres at Jubliee Hills and Hitech City. The companys services are categorized into six elements, such as Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing, Enterprise Portals & Content Management, Migration/Re-Engineering Practice, Infrastructure Management Services and QA/Testing. As on April 2006, the US subsidiary of the company GSS America Inc has acquired 100% stake in Infospectrum Consulting Inc. USA. During 2006-07 further the company has also acquired the balance 40% stake in its US subsidiary GSS America Inc. Since its inception, GSS America has grown consistently and has s

