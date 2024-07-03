SectorIT - Software
Open₹62.21
Prev. Close₹61.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.87
Day's High₹63.09
Day's Low₹60.05
52 Week's High₹195.45
52 Week's Low₹56.95
Book Value₹91.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.2
P/E439.64
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.16
16.94
24.43
16.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.79
110.29
97.39
96.44
Net Worth
237.95
127.23
121.82
113.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.67
26.98
22.75
23.39
yoy growth (%)
-38.21
18.61
-2.75
-21.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.59
-15.08
-11.73
-14.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
2.54
3.18
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.25
-0.15
-0.27
Tax paid
-1.53
-0.69
1.29
-6.31
Working capital
-3.85
-5.31
-17.75
10.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.21
18.61
-2.75
-21.56
Op profit growth
-233.13
-25.14
15,397.35
-99.52
EBIT growth
-183.77
-25.28
379.53
-88.07
Net profit growth
-302.42
-58.49
-109
-1,227.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
86.19
114.39
116.79
114.93
139.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.19
114.39
116.79
114.93
139.66
Other Operating Income
84.63
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.41
1.96
28.5
1.83
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Bhargav Marepally
Independent Director
A Prabhakara Rao
Independent Director
Saikiran Satya Surya Raghavendra Gundu
Director
Rambabu Sampangi Kaipa
Addtnl Independent Director
Chaitanya Challa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deeksha Verma
Additional Director
Subbarathnamma PalepU
GSS America Infotech Ltd is an India based IT consulting and Software Development Company. It was incorporated in October, 2003 at Hyderabad. GSS America has been a leading Global IT Services company, focused on providing scalable and cost-effective IT Solutions using Global Delivery Model in customized solutions for industries in the areas of Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Healthcare, Legal and Power. The company emphasizes on acquiring an in-depth knowledge of the customers context and needs, and design solutions fine-tuned to those needs. GSS Americas ideas and services have resulted in technology-intensive transformations that have met the most stringent international quality standards. The company has two subsidiaries, namely GSS America Inc and Infospectrum Consulting Inc and presently the company has two global delivery centres at Jubliee Hills and Hitech City. The companys services are categorized into six elements, such as Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing, Enterprise Portals & Content Management, Migration/Re-Engineering Practice, Infrastructure Management Services and QA/Testing. As on April 2006, the US subsidiary of the company GSS America Inc has acquired 100% stake in Infospectrum Consulting Inc. USA. During 2006-07 further the company has also acquired the balance 40% stake in its US subsidiary GSS America Inc. Since its inception, GSS America has grown consistently and has s
The GSS Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSS Infotech Ltd is ₹157.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GSS Infotech Ltd is 439.64 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSS Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSS Infotech Ltd is ₹56.95 and ₹195.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GSS Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.74%, 3 Years at -19.63%, 1 Year at -67.05%, 6 Month at -34.01%, 3 Month at -21.65% and 1 Month at -4.41%.
