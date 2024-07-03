iifl-logo-icon 1
GSS Infotech Ltd Share Price

60.1
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:37 PM

  • Open62.21
  • Day's High63.09
  • 52 Wk High195.45
  • Prev. Close61.58
  • Day's Low60.05
  • 52 Wk Low 56.95
  • Turnover (lac)15.87
  • P/E439.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value91.06
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.2
  • Div. Yield0
GSS Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

62.21

Prev. Close

61.58

Turnover(Lac.)

15.87

Day's High

63.09

Day's Low

60.05

52 Week's High

195.45

52 Week's Low

56.95

Book Value

91.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.2

P/E

439.64

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

GSS Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

GSS Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GSS Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.71%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.35%

Non-Institutions: 83.59%

Custodian: 1.33%

Share Price

GSS Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.16

16.94

24.43

16.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

211.79

110.29

97.39

96.44

Net Worth

237.95

127.23

121.82

113.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.67

26.98

22.75

23.39

yoy growth (%)

-38.21

18.61

-2.75

-21.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.59

-15.08

-11.73

-14.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

2.54

3.18

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.25

-0.15

-0.27

Tax paid

-1.53

-0.69

1.29

-6.31

Working capital

-3.85

-5.31

-17.75

10.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.21

18.61

-2.75

-21.56

Op profit growth

-233.13

-25.14

15,397.35

-99.52

EBIT growth

-183.77

-25.28

379.53

-88.07

Net profit growth

-302.42

-58.49

-109

-1,227.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

86.19

114.39

116.79

114.93

139.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.19

114.39

116.79

114.93

139.66

Other Operating Income

84.63

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.41

1.96

28.5

1.83

0.15

GSS Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GSS Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Bhargav Marepally

Independent Director

A Prabhakara Rao

Independent Director

Saikiran Satya Surya Raghavendra Gundu

Director

Rambabu Sampangi Kaipa

Addtnl Independent Director

Chaitanya Challa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deeksha Verma

Additional Director

Subbarathnamma PalepU

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GSS Infotech Ltd

Summary

GSS America Infotech Ltd is an India based IT consulting and Software Development Company. It was incorporated in October, 2003 at Hyderabad. GSS America has been a leading Global IT Services company, focused on providing scalable and cost-effective IT Solutions using Global Delivery Model in customized solutions for industries in the areas of Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Healthcare, Legal and Power. The company emphasizes on acquiring an in-depth knowledge of the customers context and needs, and design solutions fine-tuned to those needs. GSS Americas ideas and services have resulted in technology-intensive transformations that have met the most stringent international quality standards. The company has two subsidiaries, namely GSS America Inc and Infospectrum Consulting Inc and presently the company has two global delivery centres at Jubliee Hills and Hitech City. The companys services are categorized into six elements, such as Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing, Enterprise Portals & Content Management, Migration/Re-Engineering Practice, Infrastructure Management Services and QA/Testing. As on April 2006, the US subsidiary of the company GSS America Inc has acquired 100% stake in Infospectrum Consulting Inc. USA. During 2006-07 further the company has also acquired the balance 40% stake in its US subsidiary GSS America Inc. Since its inception, GSS America has grown consistently and has s
Company FAQs

What is the GSS Infotech Ltd share price today?

The GSS Infotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSS Infotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSS Infotech Ltd is ₹157.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSS Infotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSS Infotech Ltd is 439.64 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSS Infotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSS Infotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSS Infotech Ltd is ₹56.95 and ₹195.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GSS Infotech Ltd?

GSS Infotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.74%, 3 Years at -19.63%, 1 Year at -67.05%, 6 Month at -34.01%, 3 Month at -21.65% and 1 Month at -4.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSS Infotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSS Infotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.71 %
Institutions - 2.35 %
Public - 83.60 %

