GSS Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.1
(-2.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

60.58

89.9

88.15

86.92

106.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

60.58

89.9

88.15

86.92

106.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

1.88

0.54

1.35

0.13

Total Income

60.74

91.77

88.69

88.27

106.95

Total Expenditure

58.42

74.53

81.38

88.81

100.95

PBIDT

2.32

17.24

7.32

-0.54

6

Interest

0.65

0.68

0.44

0.52

0.62

PBDT

1.68

16.56

6.88

-1.07

5.37

Depreciation

0.09

0.1

0.09

0.08

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.13

1.02

0.64

1.79

0.56

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0.11

-0.11

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.46

15.45

6.04

-2.83

4.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.46

15.45

6.04

-2.83

4.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1.42

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.46

14.03

6.04

-2.83

4.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.27

8.23

3.57

-1.67

2.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.94

16.94

16.94

16.94

16.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.82

19.17

8.3

-0.62

5.61

PBDTM(%)

2.77

18.42

7.8

-1.23

5.02

PATM(%)

0.75

17.18

6.85

-3.25

4.3

