GSS Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
60.58
89.9
88.15
86.92
106.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
60.58
89.9
88.15
86.92
106.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
1.88
0.54
1.35
0.13
Total Income
60.74
91.77
88.69
88.27
106.95
Total Expenditure
58.42
74.53
81.38
88.81
100.95
PBIDT
2.32
17.24
7.32
-0.54
6
Interest
0.65
0.68
0.44
0.52
0.62
PBDT
1.68
16.56
6.88
-1.07
5.37
Depreciation
0.09
0.1
0.09
0.08
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.13
1.02
0.64
1.79
0.56
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0.11
-0.11
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.46
15.45
6.04
-2.83
4.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.46
15.45
6.04
-2.83
4.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.42
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.46
14.03
6.04
-2.83
4.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.27
8.23
3.57
-1.67
2.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.94
16.94
16.94
16.94
16.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.82
19.17
8.3
-0.62
5.61
PBDTM(%)
2.77
18.42
7.8
-1.23
5.02
PATM(%)
0.75
17.18
6.85
-3.25
4.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.