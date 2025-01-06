iifl-logo-icon 1
GSS Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

58.67
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:09 PM

GSS Infotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

2.54

3.18

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.25

-0.15

-0.27

Tax paid

-1.53

-0.69

1.29

-6.31

Working capital

-3.85

-5.31

-17.75

10.01

Other operating items

Operating

-7.72

-3.7

-13.42

3.29

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.55

0.07

-9.56

Free cash flow

-7.7

-3.15

-13.35

-6.26

Equity raised

200.35

188.21

170.86

275.87

Investing

0

15.47

19.57

-33.3

Financing

0

0

-2.9

2.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

192.65

200.52

174.17

238.85

