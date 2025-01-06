GSS Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
2.54
3.18
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.25
-0.15
-0.27
Tax paid
-1.53
-0.69
1.29
-6.31
Working capital
-3.85
-5.31
-17.75
10.01
Other operating items
Operating
-7.72
-3.7
-13.42
3.29
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.55
0.07
-9.56
Free cash flow
-7.7
-3.15
-13.35
-6.26
Equity raised
200.35
188.21
170.86
275.87
Investing
0
15.47
19.57
-33.3
Financing
0
0
-2.9
2.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
192.65
200.52
174.17
238.85
