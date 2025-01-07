iifl-logo-icon 1
GSS Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.44
(1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.67

26.98

22.75

23.39

yoy growth (%)

-38.21

18.61

-2.75

-21.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.59

-15.08

-11.73

-14.47

As % of sales

51.52

55.9

51.55

61.85

Other costs

-11.68

-9.19

-7.41

-8.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.05

34.08

32.57

38.04

Operating profit

-3.59

2.7

3.61

0.02

OPM

-21.57

10.01

15.86

0.09

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.25

-0.15

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.04

-0.28

-0.84

Other income

1.53

0.14

0

0.97

Profit before tax

-2.22

2.54

3.18

-0.12

Taxes

-1.53

-0.69

1.29

-6.31

Tax rate

68.99

-27.09

40.55

4,973.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.76

1.85

4.47

-6.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-43.24

Net profit

-3.76

1.85

4.47

-49.68

yoy growth (%)

-302.42

-58.49

-109

-1,227.39

NPM

-22.55

6.88

19.67

-212.36

