|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.67
26.98
22.75
23.39
yoy growth (%)
-38.21
18.61
-2.75
-21.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.59
-15.08
-11.73
-14.47
As % of sales
51.52
55.9
51.55
61.85
Other costs
-11.68
-9.19
-7.41
-8.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.05
34.08
32.57
38.04
Operating profit
-3.59
2.7
3.61
0.02
OPM
-21.57
10.01
15.86
0.09
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.25
-0.15
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.04
-0.28
-0.84
Other income
1.53
0.14
0
0.97
Profit before tax
-2.22
2.54
3.18
-0.12
Taxes
-1.53
-0.69
1.29
-6.31
Tax rate
68.99
-27.09
40.55
4,973.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.76
1.85
4.47
-6.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-43.24
Net profit
-3.76
1.85
4.47
-49.68
yoy growth (%)
-302.42
-58.49
-109
-1,227.39
NPM
-22.55
6.88
19.67
-212.36
