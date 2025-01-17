iifl-logo-icon 1
56.05
(-0.88%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:36 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.71

-1.49

-8.45

-27.54

Op profit growth

-140.19

4.52

268.2

-62.27

EBIT growth

-118.76

4.79

174.41

-57.87

Net profit growth

-160.71

-17.21

-112.59

-1,671.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.72

5.57

5.25

1.3

EBIT margin

-1.24

5.47

5.14

1.71

Net profit margin

-3.2

4.33

5.16

-37.54

RoCE

-0.9

5.4

5.9

1.72

RoNW

-0.66

1.19

1.71

-10.81

RoA

-0.58

1.07

1.48

-9.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.17

3.58

4.32

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.25

3.4

4.18

-34.57

Book value per share

80.14

84.02

65.26

60.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

-24.05

5.32

12.73

0

P/CEPS

-23.16

5.59

13.14

-0.7

P/B

0.65

0.22

0.84

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

-72.07

5.5

13.93

19.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

78.56

-11.29

17.56

-587.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.49

74.03

70.38

80.63

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-12.92

-14.12

-14.49

-18.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.28

-9.44

-6.84

-1.69

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.08

0.1

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-1.63

1.46

1.56

8.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-84.02

-79.76

-76.8

-70.12

Other costs

-18.7

-14.66

-17.94

-28.56

