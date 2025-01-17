Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.71
-1.49
-8.45
-27.54
Op profit growth
-140.19
4.52
268.2
-62.27
EBIT growth
-118.76
4.79
174.41
-57.87
Net profit growth
-160.71
-17.21
-112.59
-1,671.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.72
5.57
5.25
1.3
EBIT margin
-1.24
5.47
5.14
1.71
Net profit margin
-3.2
4.33
5.16
-37.54
RoCE
-0.9
5.4
5.9
1.72
RoNW
-0.66
1.19
1.71
-10.81
RoA
-0.58
1.07
1.48
-9.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.17
3.58
4.32
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.25
3.4
4.18
-34.57
Book value per share
80.14
84.02
65.26
60.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
-24.05
5.32
12.73
0
P/CEPS
-23.16
5.59
13.14
-0.7
P/B
0.65
0.22
0.84
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
-72.07
5.5
13.93
19.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
78.56
-11.29
17.56
-587.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.49
74.03
70.38
80.63
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-12.92
-14.12
-14.49
-18.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.28
-9.44
-6.84
-1.69
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.08
0.1
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
-1.63
1.46
1.56
8.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-84.02
-79.76
-76.8
-70.12
Other costs
-18.7
-14.66
-17.94
-28.56
