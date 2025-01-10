GSS Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.16
16.94
24.43
16.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
211.79
110.29
97.39
96.44
Net Worth
237.95
127.23
121.82
113.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
237.95
127.23
121.82
113.38
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.22
0.19
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
364.4
113.86
104.11
89.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.16
0.19
0.3
Networking Capital
-130.22
8.34
13.08
17.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.51
0.83
4.64
14.29
Debtor Days
312.8
Other Current Assets
49.65
28.24
27.08
9.48
Sundry Creditors
-1.41
-0.65
-1.3
-0.84
Creditor Days
18.38
Other Current Liabilities
-179.97
-20.08
-17.34
-5.06
Cash
3.45
4.64
4.25
5.95
Total Assets
237.95
127.22
121.82
113.37
