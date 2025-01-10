iifl-logo-icon 1
GSS Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

56.79
(-0.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.16

16.94

24.43

16.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

211.79

110.29

97.39

96.44

Net Worth

237.95

127.23

121.82

113.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

237.95

127.23

121.82

113.38

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.22

0.19

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

364.4

113.86

104.11

89.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.16

0.19

0.3

Networking Capital

-130.22

8.34

13.08

17.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.51

0.83

4.64

14.29

Debtor Days

312.8

Other Current Assets

49.65

28.24

27.08

9.48

Sundry Creditors

-1.41

-0.65

-1.3

-0.84

Creditor Days

18.38

Other Current Liabilities

-179.97

-20.08

-17.34

-5.06

Cash

3.45

4.64

4.25

5.95

Total Assets

237.95

127.22

121.82

113.37

