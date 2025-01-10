Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Feb-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
12.71%
12.71%
12.71%
12.71%
19.63%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.35%
3.54%
5.33%
6.05%
9.34%
Non-Institutions
83.59%
82.39%
80.61%
79.89%
68.94%
Total Non-Promoter
85.94%
85.94%
85.94%
85.94%
78.29%
Custodian
1.33%
1.33%
1.33%
1.33%
2.06%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
