GSS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. The Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 3. The appointment of Mr. Sonu Kumar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 4. Any other items of Agenda GSS Infotech Limited has informed to exchange regarding Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 for consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

1) Fixed the date, time and venue of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Members on 30th day of September 2024 at 11:00 A.m. to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual (OAVM) 2) Fixed the cut-off date as 23rd September 2024 for the purpose of e-voting (both remote e-voting as well as e-voting during 21st Annual General Meeting)

GSS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve inter-alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30T June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To approve inter alia Notice & Date of AGM. 4. To approve and take note of the Boards Report for the FY 2023-2024 GSS Infotech Limited has informed to the exchange regarding Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

GSS INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other items of Agenda. 1. Considered and approved the Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Declaration duly signed by our Chief Financial Officer that the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Annual Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 were with unmodified opinions. 3. Considered the Independent Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the above Audited Financial Results, on both Standalone and Consolidated basis. 5. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Neha Pamnani, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial audit for the FY 23-24 6. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Gopi and Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025.

