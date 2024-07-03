GSS Infotech Ltd Summary

GSS America Infotech Ltd is an India based IT consulting and Software Development Company. It was incorporated in October, 2003 at Hyderabad. GSS America has been a leading Global IT Services company, focused on providing scalable and cost-effective IT Solutions using Global Delivery Model in customized solutions for industries in the areas of Financial Services, Insurance, Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Healthcare, Legal and Power. The company emphasizes on acquiring an in-depth knowledge of the customers context and needs, and design solutions fine-tuned to those needs. GSS Americas ideas and services have resulted in technology-intensive transformations that have met the most stringent international quality standards. The company has two subsidiaries, namely GSS America Inc and Infospectrum Consulting Inc and presently the company has two global delivery centres at Jubliee Hills and Hitech City. The companys services are categorized into six elements, such as Application Development & Maintenance, Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing, Enterprise Portals & Content Management, Migration/Re-Engineering Practice, Infrastructure Management Services and QA/Testing. As on April 2006, the US subsidiary of the company GSS America Inc has acquired 100% stake in Infospectrum Consulting Inc. USA. During 2006-07 further the company has also acquired the balance 40% stake in its US subsidiary GSS America Inc. Since its inception, GSS America has grown consistently and has served over 600 client relationships in US and India. In the year 2008, GSS America Infotech Ltd (GSS) is entered in the capital markets with an initial public offering, IPO of 34,97,495 Equity Shares, for cash, at a premium to be decided through a 100% Book Built Issue.Recognizing GSS America for its outstanding performances and extensive contribution to the industry, the company has been conferred for Excellence Award by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES), Delhi on April 2008. The company plans to acquire facilities in Europe, Middle East and Far East. These offices are expected to stabilize their functions and establish themselves in 2 years from start-up, spanning fiscal 2008, 2009 and 2010. The company has acquired an office in Dubai. It is a key component of its strategy to grow through acquisitions and strategic parternerships. One of the fastest growing companies in its field, the GSS America is going with the attentions of becomes worlds leading provider of innovative IT Services and Business Solutions of superior quality and also driven to attain customers highest satisfaction by providing business experts with underlying delivery expertise in Enterprise Technology, Methodologies and Implementations. The companys core competencies are designed to effectively deliver results to the clientele.During the year 2010, company has incorporated a 100% subsidiary in USA, GSS America Holdings Inc, and this company acquired ATEC Group.During the year 2009-10, GSS IT Solutions Private Limited, was incorporated as 100% subsidiary of company to carry on BPO operations from overseas customers.During the year 2010-11, company has invested 100% shareholding in Infovista Technologies, Veloce Group, GCI System and Technovant Inc, by virtue of these investments, the above companies became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.