Summary

TAC Infosec Ltd was originally incorporated as TAC Infosec Private Limited as a Private Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to TAC Infosec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies-Chandigarh.TAC Infosec is in the business of providing risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification and services of Penetration testing to organizations of any scale, size, and business through SaaS model. The Company offers security software products and solutions both in India and internationally. Their end customers are Banks and financial Institutions, government regulatory bodies and departments, large-scale enterprises (including business offices) like HDFC, Bandhan Bank, BSE, National Payments Corporation of India, DSP investment Managers Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and NSDL e-Governance.The flagship software product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) was launched in 2018. ESOF is a vulnerability management platform consisting of various product portfolio namely ESOF Appsec, ESOF VMP, ESOF VACA, ESOF PCI ASV, ESOF CRQ. All the products launched under ESOF Platform find applications from vulnerability management solutions

