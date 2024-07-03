iifl-logo-icon 1
TAC Infosec Ltd Share Price

1,435
(1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,428
  • Day's High1,438.75
  • 52 Wk High1,410.55
  • Prev. Close1,410.55
  • Day's Low1,435
  • 52 Wk Low 261.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,544.06
  • P/E233.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,503.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
TAC Infosec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,428

Prev. Close

1,410.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,544.06

Day's High

1,438.75

Day's Low

1,435

52 Week's High

1,410.55

52 Week's Low

261.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,503.82

P/E

233.53

EPS

6.04

Divi. Yield

0

TAC Infosec Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TAC Infosec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TAC Infosec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.93%

Non-Promoter- 3.77%

Institutions: 3.77%

Non-Institutions: 39.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TAC Infosec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.65

0.45

0.45

0.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.46

7.33

2.16

1.55

Net Worth

14.11

7.78

2.61

2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

11.62

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

11.62

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.23

View Annually Results

TAC Infosec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TAC Infosec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Trishneet Arora

Whole Time Director

Charanjit Singh

Non Executive Director

Bharatkumar Aimutlal Panchal

Independent Director

Sanjiv Swarup

Independent Director

Rajiv Vijay Nabar

Independent Director

Aarti J Juneja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharon Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TAC Infosec Ltd

Summary

TAC Infosec Ltd was originally incorporated as TAC Infosec Private Limited as a Private Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to TAC Infosec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies-Chandigarh.TAC Infosec is in the business of providing risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification and services of Penetration testing to organizations of any scale, size, and business through SaaS model. The Company offers security software products and solutions both in India and internationally. Their end customers are Banks and financial Institutions, government regulatory bodies and departments, large-scale enterprises (including business offices) like HDFC, Bandhan Bank, BSE, National Payments Corporation of India, DSP investment Managers Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and NSDL e-Governance.The flagship software product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) was launched in 2018. ESOF is a vulnerability management platform consisting of various product portfolio namely ESOF Appsec, ESOF VMP, ESOF VACA, ESOF PCI ASV, ESOF CRQ. All the products launched under ESOF Platform find applications from vulnerability management solutions
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TAC Infosec Ltd share price today?

The TAC Infosec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1435 today.

What is the Market Cap of TAC Infosec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TAC Infosec Ltd is ₹1503.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TAC Infosec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TAC Infosec Ltd is 233.53 and 33.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TAC Infosec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TAC Infosec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TAC Infosec Ltd is ₹261.1 and ₹1410.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TAC Infosec Ltd?

TAC Infosec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 363.23%, 6 Month at 155.35%, 3 Month at 94.20% and 1 Month at 85.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TAC Infosec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TAC Infosec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.94 %
Institutions - 3.78 %
Public - 39.28 %

