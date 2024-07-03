SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,428
Prev. Close₹1,410.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,544.06
Day's High₹1,438.75
Day's Low₹1,435
52 Week's High₹1,410.55
52 Week's Low₹261.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,503.82
P/E233.53
EPS6.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.65
0.45
0.45
0.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.46
7.33
2.16
1.55
Net Worth
14.11
7.78
2.61
2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
11.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.62
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Trishneet Arora
Whole Time Director
Charanjit Singh
Non Executive Director
Bharatkumar Aimutlal Panchal
Independent Director
Sanjiv Swarup
Independent Director
Rajiv Vijay Nabar
Independent Director
Aarti J Juneja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharon Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
TAC Infosec Ltd was originally incorporated as TAC Infosec Private Limited as a Private Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to TAC Infosec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies-Chandigarh.TAC Infosec is in the business of providing risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification and services of Penetration testing to organizations of any scale, size, and business through SaaS model. The Company offers security software products and solutions both in India and internationally. Their end customers are Banks and financial Institutions, government regulatory bodies and departments, large-scale enterprises (including business offices) like HDFC, Bandhan Bank, BSE, National Payments Corporation of India, DSP investment Managers Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and NSDL e-Governance.The flagship software product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) was launched in 2018. ESOF is a vulnerability management platform consisting of various product portfolio namely ESOF Appsec, ESOF VMP, ESOF VACA, ESOF PCI ASV, ESOF CRQ. All the products launched under ESOF Platform find applications from vulnerability management solutions
The TAC Infosec Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1435 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TAC Infosec Ltd is ₹1503.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TAC Infosec Ltd is 233.53 and 33.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TAC Infosec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TAC Infosec Ltd is ₹261.1 and ₹1410.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TAC Infosec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 363.23%, 6 Month at 155.35%, 3 Month at 94.20% and 1 Month at 85.06%.
