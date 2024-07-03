TAC Infosec Ltd Summary

TAC Infosec Ltd was originally incorporated as TAC Infosec Private Limited as a Private Company, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 01, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name of Company was changed to TAC Infosec Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies-Chandigarh.TAC Infosec is in the business of providing risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification and services of Penetration testing to organizations of any scale, size, and business through SaaS model. The Company offers security software products and solutions both in India and internationally. Their end customers are Banks and financial Institutions, government regulatory bodies and departments, large-scale enterprises (including business offices) like HDFC, Bandhan Bank, BSE, National Payments Corporation of India, DSP investment Managers Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and NSDL e-Governance.The flagship software product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework) was launched in 2018. ESOF is a vulnerability management platform consisting of various product portfolio namely ESOF Appsec, ESOF VMP, ESOF VACA, ESOF PCI ASV, ESOF CRQ. All the products launched under ESOF Platform find applications from vulnerability management solutions for web and application-based data, compliance assessment, and cyber risk quantification.Vulnerability Management is continuous process of identifying, assessing, prioritizing, mitigating, and remediating the vulnerabilities across the complete Information Technology infrastructure of the organization. Cybersecurity of the organizations is monitored in real-time and remediated to avoid attacks, this activity is often overseen by organizations through vulnerability management tools or products. While, Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) is the process of prioritizing vulnerabilities for remediation based on the level of risk each vulnerability discovered, poses to organization and IT Infrastructure. The RBVM method allows the organization toprioritize their vulnerabilities discovered on the basis of the severity, making it time and cost-effective while having a concrete cybersecurity process in place.ESOF offers a robust vulnerability assessment mechanism that scans and identifies potential security loopholes within the IT infrastructure and along with configuration assessment, it ensures that IT systems are not only free from vulnerabilities but also configured optimally to resist potential threats. Also, ESOFs auto-prioritization feature utilizes advanced algorithms to rank vulnerabilities based on their severity, potential impact, and exploitability, ensuring that critical issues are addressed promptly. Apart from above, ESOF also provides Asset Tiering, Business Unit Regrouping and Cyber score services. These services, coupled with risk quantification, provide senior management and board members with a well-informed and strategically planned approach to navigating the challenges and opportunities within their organizations. ESOF platform is more than just a vulnerability management tool as it provides comprehensive framework that empowers organizations to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of issuing 2829600 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.