TAC Infosec Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.65
0.45
0.45
0.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.46
7.33
2.16
1.55
Net Worth
14.11
7.78
2.61
2
Minority Interest
Debt
1.68
0.36
0.89
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
15.79
8.15
3.51
2.24
Fixed Assets
1.78
0.79
0.94
0.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.45
4.49
0.85
-0.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.42
4.37
1.97
1.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.91
2.4
0.33
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.28
-0.19
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.73
-2
-1.26
-1.32
Cash
0.52
2.87
1.72
2.08
Total Assets
15.78
8.15
3.51
2.24
