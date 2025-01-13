iifl-logo-icon 1
TAC Infosec Ltd Balance Sheet

1,426.8
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:43:33 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.65

0.45

0.45

0.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.46

7.33

2.16

1.55

Net Worth

14.11

7.78

2.61

2

Minority Interest

Debt

1.68

0.36

0.89

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

15.79

8.15

3.51

2.24

Fixed Assets

1.78

0.79

0.94

0.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.45

4.49

0.85

-0.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.42

4.37

1.97

1.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.91

2.4

0.33

0.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.28

-0.19

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.73

-2

-1.26

-1.32

Cash

0.52

2.87

1.72

2.08

Total Assets

15.78

8.15

3.51

2.24

