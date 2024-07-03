TAC Infosec Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
11.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
11.62
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.23
Total Income
11.85
Total Expenditure
5.09
PBIDT
6.76
Interest
0.16
PBDT
6.6
Depreciation
0.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
6.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
7.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
58.17
PBDTM(%)
56.79
PATM(%)
54.47
