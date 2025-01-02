Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 07, 2024. TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 07, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 3 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024