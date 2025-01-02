|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Dec 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 07, 2024. TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 07, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|TAC INFOSEC LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 24-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
