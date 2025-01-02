iifl-logo-icon 1
TAC Infosec Ltd Board Meeting

1,484.4
(2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

TAC Infosec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Dec 20247 Dec 2024
TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 07, 2024. TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 07, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20243 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
TAC INFOSEC LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 24-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. TAC Infosec Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

