SectorIT - Software
Open₹158
Prev. Close₹159.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,580.41
Day's High₹158.83
Day's Low₹147.26
52 Week's High₹184.3
52 Week's Low₹85
Book Value₹17.46
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,443.43
P/E142.37
EPS1.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.7
48.27
48.25
48.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.5
102.54
92.87
84.57
Net Worth
163.2
150.81
141.12
132.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.24
126.79
122.54
76.49
yoy growth (%)
-5.95
3.47
60.19
56.82
Raw materials
-14.62
-22.8
-35.15
-1.02
As % of sales
12.26
17.98
28.68
1.34
Employee costs
-66.85
-66.04
-48.12
-46.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.27
14.83
14.06
12.07
Depreciation
-5.75
-6.34
-2.16
-1.82
Tax paid
-4.26
-3.57
-4.21
-4.1
Working capital
11.55
2.33
13.58
-1.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.95
3.47
60.19
56.82
Op profit growth
6.1
27.85
28.57
17.27
EBIT growth
6.63
11
27.38
28.67
Net profit growth
-1.97
14.26
23.57
18.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
982.89
917.33
842.67
775.63
770.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
982.89
917.33
842.67
775.63
770.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.84
2.22
1.21
4.7
3.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishna Reddy Chintam
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Niranjan Reddy Chintam
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Potluri
Whole-time Director
Karanjit Singh
Independent Director
Srinivasa Vijay Kumar Appana
Independent Director
Geeta Goti
Independent Director
Satya Prasad
Non Executive Director
Abhaya Shankar
Independent Director
Ashok C Shah
Reports by Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd
Summary
Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly known VFM Soft Tech Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 31, 1993. The Company is global software services company, which offers services in digital transformation, ERP and other IT services. It provides consulting, Systems Integration, and outsourcing solutions to clients in key industry verticals worldwide. It integrate expert industry knowledge, process and technology frameworks, strong partnerships, and a global work force to provide strategic solutions that generate sustainable results. The Companys full services portfolio consists of Consulting, Enterprise Solutions, Application Development and Management, Internet and Emerging Technologies, Information Management, Outsourcing Services and Mobility Solutions.The Aqua farm of Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at Andhra Pradesh. The pilot project of 9 hectares of water spread area was started in Feb.1994, and commercial production has commenced from August, 1994. In 1996-97, the company stocked the seed in 14 ponds and started the fresh crop in middle of Jun, 97.During the year 1999-2000, the companys income rose substantially to Rs.415.30 lakhs as compared to Rs.60.57 lakhs in the previous year i.e an increase of 6.85 times. The company has developed and executed a number of software development projects and assignments for its clients based in US and India like designing and developing E-commerce enabled web sites for Lawn Garden,
Read More
The Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹1443.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is 142.37 and 9.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹85 and ₹184.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.01%, 3 Years at 34.34%, 1 Year at 50.18%, 6 Month at 46.77%, 3 Month at 14.18% and 1 Month at 7.81%.
