iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Share Price

148.18
(-7.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open158
  • Day's High158.83
  • 52 Wk High184.3
  • Prev. Close159.42
  • Day's Low147.26
  • 52 Wk Low 85
  • Turnover (lac)1,580.41
  • P/E142.37
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value17.46
  • EPS1.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,443.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

158

Prev. Close

159.42

Turnover(Lac.)

1,580.41

Day's High

158.83

Day's Low

147.26

52 Week's High

184.3

52 Week's Low

85

Book Value

17.46

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,443.43

P/E

142.37

EPS

1.12

Divi. Yield

0

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.82%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.32%

Non-Institutions: 57.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.7

48.27

48.25

48.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.5

102.54

92.87

84.57

Net Worth

163.2

150.81

141.12

132.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.24

126.79

122.54

76.49

yoy growth (%)

-5.95

3.47

60.19

56.82

Raw materials

-14.62

-22.8

-35.15

-1.02

As % of sales

12.26

17.98

28.68

1.34

Employee costs

-66.85

-66.04

-48.12

-46.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.27

14.83

14.06

12.07

Depreciation

-5.75

-6.34

-2.16

-1.82

Tax paid

-4.26

-3.57

-4.21

-4.1

Working capital

11.55

2.33

13.58

-1.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.95

3.47

60.19

56.82

Op profit growth

6.1

27.85

28.57

17.27

EBIT growth

6.63

11

27.38

28.67

Net profit growth

-1.97

14.26

23.57

18.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

982.89

917.33

842.67

775.63

770.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

982.89

917.33

842.67

775.63

770.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.84

2.22

1.21

4.7

3.94

View Annually Results

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishna Reddy Chintam

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Niranjan Reddy Chintam

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Potluri

Whole-time Director

Karanjit Singh

Independent Director

Srinivasa Vijay Kumar Appana

Independent Director

Geeta Goti

Independent Director

Satya Prasad

Non Executive Director

Abhaya Shankar

Independent Director

Ashok C Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Summary

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly known VFM Soft Tech Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 31, 1993. The Company is global software services company, which offers services in digital transformation, ERP and other IT services. It provides consulting, Systems Integration, and outsourcing solutions to clients in key industry verticals worldwide. It integrate expert industry knowledge, process and technology frameworks, strong partnerships, and a global work force to provide strategic solutions that generate sustainable results. The Companys full services portfolio consists of Consulting, Enterprise Solutions, Application Development and Management, Internet and Emerging Technologies, Information Management, Outsourcing Services and Mobility Solutions.The Aqua farm of Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at Andhra Pradesh. The pilot project of 9 hectares of water spread area was started in Feb.1994, and commercial production has commenced from August, 1994. In 1996-97, the company stocked the seed in 14 ponds and started the fresh crop in middle of Jun, 97.During the year 1999-2000, the companys income rose substantially to Rs.415.30 lakhs as compared to Rs.60.57 lakhs in the previous year i.e an increase of 6.85 times. The company has developed and executed a number of software development projects and assignments for its clients based in US and India like designing and developing E-commerce enabled web sites for Lawn Garden,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹1443.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is 142.37 and 9.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹85 and ₹184.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.01%, 3 Years at 34.34%, 1 Year at 50.18%, 6 Month at 46.77%, 3 Month at 14.18% and 1 Month at 7.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.82 %
Institutions - 1.32 %
Public - 57.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.