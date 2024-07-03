Summary

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly known VFM Soft Tech Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 31, 1993. The Company is global software services company, which offers services in digital transformation, ERP and other IT services. It provides consulting, Systems Integration, and outsourcing solutions to clients in key industry verticals worldwide. It integrate expert industry knowledge, process and technology frameworks, strong partnerships, and a global work force to provide strategic solutions that generate sustainable results. The Companys full services portfolio consists of Consulting, Enterprise Solutions, Application Development and Management, Internet and Emerging Technologies, Information Management, Outsourcing Services and Mobility Solutions.The Aqua farm of Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at Andhra Pradesh. The pilot project of 9 hectares of water spread area was started in Feb.1994, and commercial production has commenced from August, 1994. In 1996-97, the company stocked the seed in 14 ponds and started the fresh crop in middle of Jun, 97.During the year 1999-2000, the companys income rose substantially to Rs.415.30 lakhs as compared to Rs.60.57 lakhs in the previous year i.e an increase of 6.85 times. The company has developed and executed a number of software development projects and assignments for its clients based in US and India like designing and developing E-commerce enabled web sites for Lawn Garden,

