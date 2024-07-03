Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Summary

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly known VFM Soft Tech Ltd) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on December 31, 1993. The Company is global software services company, which offers services in digital transformation, ERP and other IT services. It provides consulting, Systems Integration, and outsourcing solutions to clients in key industry verticals worldwide. It integrate expert industry knowledge, process and technology frameworks, strong partnerships, and a global work force to provide strategic solutions that generate sustainable results. The Companys full services portfolio consists of Consulting, Enterprise Solutions, Application Development and Management, Internet and Emerging Technologies, Information Management, Outsourcing Services and Mobility Solutions.The Aqua farm of Company is situated at Adavigramam, Bapatla Mandal, Guntur at Andhra Pradesh. The pilot project of 9 hectares of water spread area was started in Feb.1994, and commercial production has commenced from August, 1994. In 1996-97, the company stocked the seed in 14 ponds and started the fresh crop in middle of Jun, 97.During the year 1999-2000, the companys income rose substantially to Rs.415.30 lakhs as compared to Rs.60.57 lakhs in the previous year i.e an increase of 6.85 times. The company has developed and executed a number of software development projects and assignments for its clients based in US and India like designing and developing E-commerce enabled web sites for Lawn Garden, Inc. and Nakloo.com. Designing, development and implementation of Port Information System for Asias largest ship breaking yard - Alang in Gujarat, etc. The company has also launched a separate subsidiary company viz, VMF Netventures Ltd to handle its portal business and has also signed an agreement with Medical Communications Systems (MCS) Inc based in Massachusetts - USA to take controlling stake of the companys business.The Scheme of Arrangement, was approved by the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh on October 18, 2012 for amalgamation of M/s Tekriti Software Private Limited with the Company and Change in Name of the Company to Kellton Infotech Limited, which became effective from the date of implementation of the Scheme, i.e., July, 1, 2011.The Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh approved the Scheme of Arrangement and as a result, name of the Company changed from M/s VMF Soft Tech Limited to KELLTON Tech Solutions Limited in year 2013. During the financial year 2013, the Company acquired a software Company M/s Kellton Dbydx Software Private Limited (formerly known as M/s SKAN DBYDX Software Private Limited) to extend the scope of Companys operations. Further, it invested in Kellton Tech Inc, USA by which it has become its wholly owned subsidiarycompany and on October 18, 2013, Supremesoft Global Inc, USA and Evantage Solutions Inc, USA was acquired by Kellton Tech Inc, which is a wholly owned subsidiary to M/s Kellton Tech Solutions Limited. The Company acquired Vivos Professional Services, LLC, a New Jersey, USA Corporation by way of purchasing 100% of shares by Kellton Tech, Inc. USA, its wholly owned subsidiary in 2014.In 2014-15, the Company acquired US-based ProSoft Technology Group, a leading enterprise solutions and business integrationprovider; acquired VIVOS Professional Services, LLC, a New Jersey-based multifaceted organisation providing staffing and consulting solutions. It launched mSehat, a cloud-hosted solution in Uttar Pradesh.In 2016, the Company acquired US-based Bokanyi Consulting. It strengthened ISMAC (Internet of Things, Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud) focus and added niche expertise in the in-memory and streaming analytics space. Thereafter, it established EMEA (Europe, Middle East, & Africa) headquarters at Drogheda, Ireland and acquired new office at Houston, TX, US.In 2017, it acquired US-based Lenmar Group, a conglomerate of IT services and solutions companies, with commanding presence in banking and financial services space.In 2018, the Company acquired PlanetPro, a Silicon Valley-based global firm providing Salesforce.com, Analytics, and Custom Program services to enterprise clients. It expanded its presence in the Energy vertical with Optima, an innovative IoT-enabled AI platform.In 2019, the Company launched Kellton, 4Media, which focused on generating new, transformative value for the media industry. It launched a full-suite human capital management solution, tHrive. It helped the worlds largest access and security solutions provider combine IoT, edge analytics, and cloud to streamline device management and enable realtime access control. It rolled out Permissioned Blockchains by capitalizing on the ultra-modern Distributed Ledger Technology to enable highly secure and seamless cross-functional collaborations across organizations. It forayed into the world of Augmented Reality to build an application that provided users with information on cars by visualizing the exteriors and interiors of the vehicles through simulated experiences. It developed sophisticated Propensity Models using advanced Machine Learning algorithms to suit evolving demands of e-commerce, telecom, and agriculture sectors and drive actionable customer insights. It ideated and created an application, Computer Vision powered by Conversational AI, which aimed at facilitating employee engagement programs across organizations and encouraging a close-knit culture that enhances productivity. It developed simulation game for Nintendos bestselling video game console, Nintendo Switch. It implemented Cloud-based AI-enabled IoT platform, Optima, in the oil and gas industry.