Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

147.02
(-1.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Kellton Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Preferential Issue of shares Inter-alia, to transact the following items: 1. to consider and if thought fit, approve the proposal of raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities (Securities) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and such other acts, rules and regulations, as may be applicable; 2. to approve the ancillary actions for the aforesaid matters; subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals, as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2025)
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting23 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting19 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/equity-linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method including determination of issue price, if any and seeking members and other approval(s), as the Board may deem appropriate. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome Board Meeting
Board Meeting15 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

