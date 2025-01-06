iifl-logo-icon 1
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

147.61
(-7.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd

Kellton Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.27

14.83

14.06

12.07

Depreciation

-5.75

-6.34

-2.16

-1.82

Tax paid

-4.26

-3.57

-4.21

-4.1

Working capital

11.55

2.33

13.58

-1.22

Other operating items

Operating

16.8

7.25

21.26

4.92

Capital expenditure

-0.18

14.76

2.24

4.37

Free cash flow

16.62

22.01

23.5

9.29

Equity raised

146.94

117.25

135.89

114.07

Investing

0

16.78

10.73

18.71

Financing

17.8

8.05

8.93

13.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

181.36

164.09

179.06

155.37

