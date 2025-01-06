Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.27
14.83
14.06
12.07
Depreciation
-5.75
-6.34
-2.16
-1.82
Tax paid
-4.26
-3.57
-4.21
-4.1
Working capital
11.55
2.33
13.58
-1.22
Other operating items
Operating
16.8
7.25
21.26
4.92
Capital expenditure
-0.18
14.76
2.24
4.37
Free cash flow
16.62
22.01
23.5
9.29
Equity raised
146.94
117.25
135.89
114.07
Investing
0
16.78
10.73
18.71
Financing
17.8
8.05
8.93
13.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
181.36
164.09
179.06
155.37
