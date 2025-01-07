iifl-logo-icon 1
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172
(16.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:04:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

119.24

126.79

122.54

76.49

yoy growth (%)

-5.95

3.47

60.19

56.82

Raw materials

-14.62

-22.8

-35.15

-1.02

As % of sales

12.26

17.98

28.68

1.34

Employee costs

-66.85

-66.04

-48.12

-46.01

As % of sales

56.06

52.08

39.26

60.15

Other costs

-13.84

-15.38

-21.62

-15.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.6

12.13

17.64

20.56

Operating profit

23.93

22.55

17.64

13.72

OPM

20.07

17.79

14.39

17.93

Depreciation

-5.75

-6.34

-2.16

-1.82

Interest expense

-5.97

-5.08

-3.88

-2.01

Other income

3.06

3.7

2.47

2.19

Profit before tax

15.27

14.83

14.06

12.07

Taxes

-4.26

-3.57

-4.21

-4.1

Tax rate

-27.89

-24.09

-29.93

-33.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.01

11.26

9.85

7.97

Exceptional items

0.02

0

0

0

Net profit

11.03

11.26

9.85

7.97

yoy growth (%)

-1.97

14.26

23.57

18.51

NPM

9.25

8.88

8.04

10.42

