|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
119.24
126.79
122.54
76.49
yoy growth (%)
-5.95
3.47
60.19
56.82
Raw materials
-14.62
-22.8
-35.15
-1.02
As % of sales
12.26
17.98
28.68
1.34
Employee costs
-66.85
-66.04
-48.12
-46.01
As % of sales
56.06
52.08
39.26
60.15
Other costs
-13.84
-15.38
-21.62
-15.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.6
12.13
17.64
20.56
Operating profit
23.93
22.55
17.64
13.72
OPM
20.07
17.79
14.39
17.93
Depreciation
-5.75
-6.34
-2.16
-1.82
Interest expense
-5.97
-5.08
-3.88
-2.01
Other income
3.06
3.7
2.47
2.19
Profit before tax
15.27
14.83
14.06
12.07
Taxes
-4.26
-3.57
-4.21
-4.1
Tax rate
-27.89
-24.09
-29.93
-33.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.01
11.26
9.85
7.97
Exceptional items
0.02
0
0
0
Net profit
11.03
11.26
9.85
7.97
yoy growth (%)
-1.97
14.26
23.57
18.51
NPM
9.25
8.88
8.04
10.42
