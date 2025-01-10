Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.7
48.27
48.25
48.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.5
102.54
92.87
84.57
Net Worth
163.2
150.81
141.12
132.76
Minority Interest
Debt
66.17
49.79
46.4
35.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
229.37
200.6
187.52
168.24
Fixed Assets
46.46
28.78
23.62
21.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
86.92
86.92
86.92
86.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.2
1.61
1.43
1.42
Networking Capital
86.64
76.41
72.54
49.57
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0.03
Sundry Debtors
59.41
53.48
53.83
48.92
Debtor Days
149.73
Other Current Assets
55.94
45.13
37.51
32.59
Sundry Creditors
-2.65
-4.48
-3.6
-5.71
Creditor Days
17.47
Other Current Liabilities
-26.06
-17.72
-15.21
-26.24
Cash
7.16
6.86
3
9.07
Total Assets
229.38
200.58
187.51
168.24
