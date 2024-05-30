To

The Members of

Kellton Tech Solutions Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of KELLTON TECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. ("hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India :

a) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 ;

b) in the case of Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the year then ended ;

c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows, of the Company for the year ;

d) in the case of Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in Equity, for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report :

Sl. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Fixed price contracts using the percentage of completion method Principal Audit Procedures Fixed price maintenance revenue is recognized either on a straight-line basis when services are performed through an indefinite number of repetitive acts over a specified period or using percentage of completion method when the pattern of benefits from services rendered to the customer and Companys costs to fulfil the contract is not even through the period of contract because the services are generally discrete in nature and not repetitive. Revenue from other fixed-price, obligations are satisfied over time has been recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. Provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the estimated efforts or costs to complete the contract. We identified the estimate of total efforts or efforts to complete fixed price contracts measured using the percentage of completion method as a key audit matter as the estimation of efforts or costs involves significant judgement throughout the period of the contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses based on the latest available information. This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to-date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the lives of the contracts. Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to complete for fixed-price contracts included the following, among others: We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations and (2) access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorized changes to recording of efforts incurred. We selected a sample of fixed price contracts with customers accounted using percentage-of completion method and performed the following: Compared efforts or costs incurred with Companys estimate of efforts or costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs or efforts to complete the contract. Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones and customer acceptances and sign off from customers to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated costs or efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities ; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the "Annexure A", hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements ;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts ;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India ;

iv) Based on our audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the various matters mentioned in Disclosures of other Statutory Information annexed to the Notes to accounts, contain any material mis-statement ;

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 - Based on our examination, which included test checks, we state that the company is presently using Tally software which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility for the financial year ended 31-03-2024. The same has been enabled and operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions in the software. From our examination, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail facility being tampered with.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants

FRN:006266S

V. ANANT RAO

Partner

M.No.: 022644

UDIN : 24022644BKANVF2986

Date: 30.05.2024

Place: Hyderabad

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that :

(i) With respect to Property, Plant and Equipment :

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not own any immovable properties.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company did not have any Inventories during the FY 2023-24.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits by - M/s. Bandhan Bank - Rs. 38 Crores and M/s. Indusind Bank - Rs. 5 Crores. The monthly returns filed by the company with these Banks are generally in agreement with the books of account of the company subject to reconciliation.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company had made investments in subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries in earlier years. However, there were no such investments during FY 2023-24.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not accepted any fixed deposits from its Shareholders and General Public.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) With respect to Statutory Dues :

a) The Company by and large is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities with some delays. According to information and explanation given to us the company is not registered under the provisions of Employees State Insurance Act, 1948.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to information and explanation given to us the dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024, on account of disputes is as follows :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount involved (in Rs. Lakhs) Amount deposited (in Rs. Lakhs) Balance (in Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand u/s 143(3) 907.00 NIL 907.00 AY 2018-19 Appeal Filed with CIT (Appeals)

(viii) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions which are referred to in clause (viii) of para 3 referred to in the said Order.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Term Loans availed by the company were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised funds on short term basis for utilisation for long term purposes.

(e) Clauses (iii) (e) and (f) of Para 3 referred to in the said Order are not applicable.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Therefore, clause (x) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers / employees / whistle blowers has been noticed or reported during the year. Therefore, clauses (xi) (a) to (xi) (c) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clauses (xii)(a) to (xii)(c) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The Reports of the Internal Auditor teams for FY 2023-24 were considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and as such the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

Therefore, clauses (xvi)(a) to (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in this financial year (FY 2023-24) and during the immediately preceeding financial year (FY 2022-23).

(xviii) There has been no resignation by the Statutory Auditors of the company during the year and as such provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the management plans, no material uncertainity exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any ongoing projects or other projects and as such provisions of clause (xx) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO Reports) in respect of its subsidiary company - M/s. Kellton Dbydx Private Limited - included in the consolidated financial statements.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants

FRN:006266S

V. ANANT RAO

Partner

M.No.: 022644

UDIN : 24022644BKANVF2986

Date: 30.05.2024

Place: Hyderabad

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ANANT RAO & MALLIK

Chartered Accountants

FRN:006266S

V. ANANT RAO

Partner M.No.: 022644

UDIN : 24022644BKANVF2986

Date: 30.05.2024

Place: Hyderabad