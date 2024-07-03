iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Share Price

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024

  • Open0.34
  • Day's High0.34
  • 52 Wk High0.95
  • Prev. Close0.35
  • Day's Low0.33
  • 52 Wk Low 0.33
  • Turnover (lac)36.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)124.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.34

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

36.01

Day's High

0.34

Day's Low

0.33

52 Week's High

0.95

52 Week's Low

0.33

Book Value

1.12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

124.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

377.44

377.44

377.44

377.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.96

53.35

57.4

62.81

Net Worth

426.4

430.79

434.84

440.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.41

8.14

17

77.05

yoy growth (%)

-94.9

-52.11

-77.93

-58.67

Raw materials

-0.32

-8.35

-16.79

-76.13

As % of sales

77.93

102.58

98.79

98.81

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.26

-0.55

-1.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.55

-5.61

-5.34

0

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.58

-3.52

-1.62

Tax paid

0.13

2.3

-3.48

2.51

Working capital

-1.11

-0.97

-1.53

5.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.9

-52.11

-77.93

-58.67

Op profit growth

-10.93

19.69

-33.22

44.75

EBIT growth

-5.26

9.47

-247.9

-401.89

Net profit growth

63.93

-62.52

-451.67

-395.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.54

0.56

0.49

0.41

8.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.54

0.56

0.49

0.41

8.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.98

0.85

0.09

0

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,112.45

30.8914,82,402.8212,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,882.5

28.287,80,917.276,8132.4434,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,911.95

44.095,20,575.943,2162.7112,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

300.3

33.083,16,170.892,713.50.1716,895.860.33

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,703.85

56.951,66,937.031,293.82.3410,938.6227.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visesh Infotecnics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Peeyush Aggarwal

Independent Director

Manoj Jain

Independent Director

Madhu Sharma

Director

Rachit Garg

Independent Director

Santosh Pradhan

Director

Ram Niwas Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Garima Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visesh Infotecnics Ltd

Summary

Summary

Visesh Infotecnics Limited was originally incorporated as Ultimate Software Private Limited in January, 1989, which later on was changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd in February, 1993. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company effective from May, 1995 and the name of the Company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Limited in July, 1997 and further was changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Limited. The Company is presently engaged in System Integration and Networking Solutions, Telecommunication; Enterprise Software; Domain Registration and Web Hosting Services; VAS and IT enabled Services, E-governance (Unique Identification Project); UVA Point (VAS & Bill payment portal).Initially, the Company developed various kinds of softwares in COBOL, its main product popularly known as Businessoft consisting of finance module, sales & purchase, inventory control, MRP-I & MRP-II, implemented successfully at more than 600 sites covering more than 200 clients. Recently in 1999, the Company launched an upgraded version of Businessoft known as BusinessPro in Visual Basic with Oracle at the backend, which is flexible, friendly, seamlessly integrated, scalable solution for the whole gamut of functions for an enterprise. It launched a Astro World namely www.astro123india.com in year 2001.During the year 2001, the Company entered into strategic alliance with Citrix Software India for conversion of ERP solution into Web enabled Solution.In 20
Company FAQs

What is the Visesh Infotecnics Ltd share price today?

The Visesh Infotecnics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is ₹124.56 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is 0 and 0.30 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visesh Infotecnics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is ₹0.33 and ₹0.95 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd?

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.85%, 3 Years at 18.17%, 1 Year at -17.50%, 6 Month at -17.50%, 3 Month at -34.00% and 1 Month at -5.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.05 %

