SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.34
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.01
Day's High₹0.34
Day's Low₹0.33
52 Week's High₹0.95
52 Week's Low₹0.33
Book Value₹1.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)124.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.96
53.35
57.4
62.81
Net Worth
426.4
430.79
434.84
440.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.41
8.14
17
77.05
yoy growth (%)
-94.9
-52.11
-77.93
-58.67
Raw materials
-0.32
-8.35
-16.79
-76.13
As % of sales
77.93
102.58
98.79
98.81
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.26
-0.55
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.55
-5.61
-5.34
0
Depreciation
-3.56
-3.58
-3.52
-1.62
Tax paid
0.13
2.3
-3.48
2.51
Working capital
-1.11
-0.97
-1.53
5.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.9
-52.11
-77.93
-58.67
Op profit growth
-10.93
19.69
-33.22
44.75
EBIT growth
-5.26
9.47
-247.9
-401.89
Net profit growth
63.93
-62.52
-451.67
-395.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.54
0.56
0.49
0.41
8.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.54
0.56
0.49
0.41
8.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.98
0.85
0.09
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,112.45
|30.89
|14,82,402.82
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,882.5
|28.28
|7,80,917.27
|6,813
|2.44
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,911.95
|44.09
|5,20,575.94
|3,216
|2.71
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
300.3
|33.08
|3,16,170.89
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,703.85
|56.95
|1,66,937.03
|1,293.8
|2.34
|10,938.6
|227.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Peeyush Aggarwal
Independent Director
Manoj Jain
Independent Director
Madhu Sharma
Director
Rachit Garg
Independent Director
Santosh Pradhan
Director
Ram Niwas Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Garima Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Visesh Infotecnics Ltd
Summary
Visesh Infotecnics Limited was originally incorporated as Ultimate Software Private Limited in January, 1989, which later on was changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd in February, 1993. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company effective from May, 1995 and the name of the Company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Limited in July, 1997 and further was changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Limited. The Company is presently engaged in System Integration and Networking Solutions, Telecommunication; Enterprise Software; Domain Registration and Web Hosting Services; VAS and IT enabled Services, E-governance (Unique Identification Project); UVA Point (VAS & Bill payment portal).Initially, the Company developed various kinds of softwares in COBOL, its main product popularly known as Businessoft consisting of finance module, sales & purchase, inventory control, MRP-I & MRP-II, implemented successfully at more than 600 sites covering more than 200 clients. Recently in 1999, the Company launched an upgraded version of Businessoft known as BusinessPro in Visual Basic with Oracle at the backend, which is flexible, friendly, seamlessly integrated, scalable solution for the whole gamut of functions for an enterprise. It launched a Astro World namely www.astro123india.com in year 2001.During the year 2001, the Company entered into strategic alliance with Citrix Software India for conversion of ERP solution into Web enabled Solution.In 20
Read More
The Visesh Infotecnics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is ₹124.56 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is 0 and 0.30 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visesh Infotecnics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visesh Infotecnics Ltd is ₹0.33 and ₹0.95 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.85%, 3 Years at 18.17%, 1 Year at -17.50%, 6 Month at -17.50%, 3 Month at -34.00% and 1 Month at -5.71%.
