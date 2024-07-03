Summary

Visesh Infotecnics Limited was originally incorporated as Ultimate Software Private Limited in January, 1989, which later on was changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd in February, 1993. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company effective from May, 1995 and the name of the Company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Limited in July, 1997 and further was changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Limited. The Company is presently engaged in System Integration and Networking Solutions, Telecommunication; Enterprise Software; Domain Registration and Web Hosting Services; VAS and IT enabled Services, E-governance (Unique Identification Project); UVA Point (VAS & Bill payment portal).Initially, the Company developed various kinds of softwares in COBOL, its main product popularly known as Businessoft consisting of finance module, sales & purchase, inventory control, MRP-I & MRP-II, implemented successfully at more than 600 sites covering more than 200 clients. Recently in 1999, the Company launched an upgraded version of Businessoft known as BusinessPro in Visual Basic with Oracle at the backend, which is flexible, friendly, seamlessly integrated, scalable solution for the whole gamut of functions for an enterprise. It launched a Astro World namely www.astro123india.com in year 2001.During the year 2001, the Company entered into strategic alliance with Citrix Software India for conversion of ERP solution into Web enabled Solution.In 20

