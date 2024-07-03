iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.43

0.35

0.31

0.27

8.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.43

0.35

0.31

0.27

8.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.04

0.84

0.08

0

Total Income

0.44

0.39

1.16

0.35

8.04

Total Expenditure

1.41

1.39

1.49

1.41

9.12

PBIDT

-0.97

-0.99

-0.34

-1.05

-1.08

Interest

0

0.07

0.2

0.48

0.26

PBDT

-0.97

-1.06

-0.54

-1.53

-1.34

Depreciation

1.84

2.67

2.68

2.68

2.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.35

-0.47

-0.34

-0.1

2.95

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.46

-3.27

-2.88

-4.11

-6.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.46

-3.27

-2.88

-4.11

-6.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.46

-3.27

-2.88

-4.11

-6.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

377.44

377.44

377.44

377.44

377.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-225.58

-282.85

-109.67

-388.88

-13.43

PBDTM(%)

-225.58

-302.85

-174.19

-566.66

-16.66

PATM(%)

-572.09

-934.28

-929.03

-1,522.22

-86.81

