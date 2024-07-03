Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.43
0.35
0.31
0.27
8.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.43
0.35
0.31
0.27
8.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.04
0.84
0.08
0
Total Income
0.44
0.39
1.16
0.35
8.04
Total Expenditure
1.41
1.39
1.49
1.41
9.12
PBIDT
-0.97
-0.99
-0.34
-1.05
-1.08
Interest
0
0.07
0.2
0.48
0.26
PBDT
-0.97
-1.06
-0.54
-1.53
-1.34
Depreciation
1.84
2.67
2.68
2.68
2.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.35
-0.47
-0.34
-0.1
2.95
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.46
-3.27
-2.88
-4.11
-6.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.46
-3.27
-2.88
-4.11
-6.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.46
-3.27
-2.88
-4.11
-6.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-225.58
-282.85
-109.67
-388.88
-13.43
PBDTM(%)
-225.58
-302.85
-174.19
-566.66
-16.66
PATM(%)
-572.09
-934.28
-929.03
-1,522.22
-86.81
