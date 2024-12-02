Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.9
-89.53
-61.74
-32.41
Op profit growth
-10.93
-20.22
36.46
-74.37
EBIT growth
-5.26
-262.12
-392.35
754.12
Net profit growth
63.93
-231.98
-383.89
-3,649.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-347.3
-19.86
-2.6
-0.73
EBIT margin
-1,187.13
-63.83
4.12
-0.53
Net profit margin
-1,307.97
-40.64
3.22
-0.43
RoCE
-1.04
-1.08
0.66
-0.22
RoNW
-0.3
-0.18
0.13
-0.04
RoA
-0.28
-0.17
0.12
-0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.01
-0.01
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Book value per share
1.17
1.18
1.21
1.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
-19
-19
23
0
P/CEPS
-7.97
-10.4
98.41
-36.74
P/B
0.16
0.16
0.18
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-44.88
-37.2
15.33
-2,132.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.4
-41.08
-44,608.03
-41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30,354.93
1,596.83
205.36
92.59
Inventory days
54,743.6
2,791.09
292.28
111.93
Creditor days
-2,362.74
-526.4
-63.92
-25.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.75
12.4
-0.99
2.73
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
7.55
7.2
6.26
7.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.93
-102.58
-98.81
-98.67
Employee costs
-63.2
-3.19
-1.94
-0.95
Other costs
-306.16
-14.08
-1.84
-1.1
