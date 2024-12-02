iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Key Ratios

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Visesh Infotecnics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.9

-89.53

-61.74

-32.41

Op profit growth

-10.93

-20.22

36.46

-74.37

EBIT growth

-5.26

-262.12

-392.35

754.12

Net profit growth

63.93

-231.98

-383.89

-3,649.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-347.3

-19.86

-2.6

-0.73

EBIT margin

-1,187.13

-63.83

4.12

-0.53

Net profit margin

-1,307.97

-40.64

3.22

-0.43

RoCE

-1.04

-1.08

0.66

-0.22

RoNW

-0.3

-0.18

0.13

-0.04

RoA

-0.28

-0.17

0.12

-0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.01

-0.01

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Book value per share

1.17

1.18

1.21

1.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

-19

-19

23

0

P/CEPS

-7.97

-10.4

98.41

-36.74

P/B

0.16

0.16

0.18

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-44.88

-37.2

15.33

-2,132.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.4

-41.08

-44,608.03

-41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30,354.93

1,596.83

205.36

92.59

Inventory days

54,743.6

2,791.09

292.28

111.93

Creditor days

-2,362.74

-526.4

-63.92

-25.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.75

12.4

-0.99

2.73

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

7.55

7.2

6.26

7.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.93

-102.58

-98.81

-98.67

Employee costs

-63.2

-3.19

-1.94

-0.95

Other costs

-306.16

-14.08

-1.84

-1.1

