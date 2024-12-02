iifl-logo-icon 1
Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.33
(-5.71%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.41

8.14

17

77.05

yoy growth (%)

-94.9

-52.11

-77.93

-58.67

Raw materials

-0.32

-8.35

-16.79

-76.13

As % of sales

77.93

102.58

98.79

98.81

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.26

-0.55

-1.51

As % of sales

63.2

3.19

3.27

1.96

Other costs

-1.26

-1.14

-0.99

-1.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

306.16

14.08

5.87

1.84

Operating profit

-1.44

-1.61

-1.35

-2.02

OPM

-347.3

-19.86

-7.94

-2.62

Depreciation

-3.56

-3.58

-3.52

-1.62

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.41

-0.59

-3.21

Other income

0.08

0

0.12

6.85

Profit before tax

-5.55

-5.61

-5.34

0

Taxes

0.13

2.3

-3.48

2.51

Tax rate

-2.4

-41.08

65.14

-1,42,011.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.42

-3.3

-8.83

2.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.42

-3.3

-8.83

2.51

yoy growth (%)

63.93

-62.52

-451.67

-395.49

NPM

-1,307.97

-40.64

-51.93

3.25

