Visesh Infotecnics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
377.44
377.44
377.44
377.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.96
53.35
57.4
62.81
Net Worth
426.4
430.79
434.84
440.25
Minority Interest
Debt
20.32
23.15
24.05
23.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.67
3.3
3.8
3.86
Total Liabilities
449.39
457.24
462.69
467.4
Fixed Assets
68.86
72.42
75.99
79.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.75
61.75
61.75
61.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.07
0
Networking Capital
283.88
288.15
289.99
291.18
Inventories
62.22
62.22
62.22
62.2
Inventory Days
54,752.4
2,788.4
Sundry Debtors
16.73
17.68
17.82
18.59
Debtor Days
15,681.25
833.38
Other Current Assets
224.16
224.21
224.61
224.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.16
-6.24
Creditor Days
140.79
279.73
Other Current Liabilities
-19.22
-15.96
-14.5
-7.74
Cash
34.92
34.92
34.89
34.9
Total Assets
449.41
457.24
462.69
467.39
